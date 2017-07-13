Andy Serkis Reads Trump's Tweets As Gollum And Fans Can't Get Enough

Andy Serkis Reads Trump's Tweets As Gollum And Fans Can't Get EnoughBy Aimee Lutkin
When thinking about iconic characters in movie history, people will always focus on the heroes and leading roles played by the biggest stars. The Oscars sing the highest praise at the end of the show to the Best Actors and Actresses, but what really brings movies together are the smaller, less well known characters who keep the story flowing and really make you think. No character personifies this as much as Gollum from the Lord of the Rings Trilogy (or Sixology?). He is a creature who is obsessed with the power that the ring brings and has been turned from a man into a creature who stays in the dark agonizing over when he would be able to get the ring back. He has given us great lines such as calling the ring "my precious" and speaking in a delightful, Star Wars esque broken English.
His obsession, his unique voice, and of course his creepiness has led a lot of people to make some parallel comparisons with a certain someone who is dwelling in the White House. And with Trumps tweet storms being covered in so many different ways, Stephen Colbert thought it might be best to show people probably the best way to digest them.
On Tuesday, Stephen Colbert invited actor Andy Serkis onto The Late Show to have him play who some people consider to be one of our greatest modern monsters: President Donald Trump. A lot of Trump's tweets are confusing, if not utterly bewildering. Yet, listening to Andy Serkis, they start to make sense. Maybe Trump's psyche is almost the same as Gollum's?
He read a more current tweet aloud:
The Fake News Media has never been so wrong or so dirty. Purposely incorrect stories and phony sources to meet their agenda of hate. Sad!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2017
And also mentioned the "covfefe" tweet that lives in infamy.
People went wild for it:
@andyserkis I gotta say reading Trumps tweets as Gollum.. is more enjoyable ..! @colbertlateshow #lssc— Vanessa (@artisanalBS) July 12, 2017
I actually screamed laughing.— Lisa Thompson (@thompson_lisa_m) July 12, 2017
If all of 45's tweets came out like that I might actually want to hear what he had to say. You are AMAZING!— Tosha Bliss (@ToshaBliss) July 12, 2017
There's actually already someone on Twitter who "gollumizes" all of Trump's tweets everyday. I assume it's Gollum. Whoever they are, they were huge fans of the bit on The Late Show:
We bows bigly to the nice Serkises! The best! Sounds just like Sméagol- who wons the Precious so bigly! WOW! #GollumTrump https://t.co/iT653XbK80— Gollum J. Trump (@realGollumTrump) July 12, 2017
Yes precious! If they makes bigly palantirfilm they should gets the Serkises to plays us! Yesss... he could do it! pic.twitter.com/YeblP4QG2s— Gollum J. Trump (@realGollumTrump) July 12, 2017
We not affiliatesed with the Serkises or Late Riddle with beorning Coal-Bear! But we loves to watch & spits out fish bones! Yes with laughs!— Gollum J. Trump (@realGollumTrump) July 12, 2017
No better way to gets back at hobbitses- who is sad with tears from losing the precious so badsly- than out louds speeching! They is losers. https://t.co/inT4ysMnpG— Gollum J. Trump (@realGollumTrump) July 12, 2017
Maybe we should turn this whole administration into a three part sequel? On second thought, we wouldn't want them to get too crazy with it and make three new ones after so lets just leave it where it is and we will all hope for the best.