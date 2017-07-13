Andy Serkis Reads Trump's Tweets As Gollum And Fans Can't Get Enough

When thinking about iconic characters in movie history, people will always focus on the heroes and leading roles played by the biggest stars. The Oscars sing the highest praise at the end of the show to the Best Actors and Actresses, but what really brings movies together are the smaller, less well known characters who keep the story flowing and really make you think. No character personifies this as much as Gollum from the Lord of the Rings Trilogy (or Sixology?). He is a creature who is obsessed with the power that the ring brings and has been turned from a man into a creature who stays in the dark agonizing over when he would be able to get the ring back. He has given us great lines such as calling the ring "my precious" and speaking in a delightful, Star Wars esque broken English.

His obsession, his unique voice, and of course his creepiness has led a lot of people to make some parallel comparisons with a certain someone who is dwelling in the White House. And with Trumps tweet storms being covered in so many different ways, Stephen Colbert thought it might be best to show people probably the best way to digest them.

On Tuesday, Stephen Colbert invited actor Andy Serkis onto The Late Show to have him play who some people consider to be one of our greatest modern monsters: President Donald Trump. A lot of Trump's tweets are confusing, if not utterly bewildering. Yet, listening to Andy Serkis, they start to make sense. Maybe Trump's psyche is almost the same as Gollum's?