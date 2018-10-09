We've all heard the cautionary tale about Lindsay Lohan, the teen actress who had it all and then squandered it away on numerous drug arrests and D.U.I.s. But despite her numerous mess-ups, many still quietly root for her "comeback." What's funny, however, is that Lindsay has had several comebacks over the years, from her role in The Canyons to her own reality show on Oprah Winfrey's OWN. None of those projects panned out well for her, so now MTV is giving her a third chance to win back her former glory with a new reality show. But what people don't seem to realize is that Lindsay isn't entitled to all these chances. Judging by her past behavior, her current career (or what's left of it) is exactly what she deserves. Although I wish her health, happiness, and definitely harbor no ill will, here's why you (and the whole entertainment industry) should reconsider giving her any more support.

She's entitled.

Most celebs have delusions of grandeur, but Lilo takes it to a whole other level. According to a scathing profile of her in Plum Miami Magazine, the actress knows how to get whatever she wants. "As we pulled up to the Fontainebleau, a bright-orange parking cone was blocking the entrance," Jacquelynn Powers wrote in the piece. "Not accustomed to waiting, apparently, she lowered the car's window and shouted, 'Move that cone. I'm Lindsay Lohan.' And it was done." It sounds ridiculous, but Lindsay thinks being an actress absolves her of all accountability. For example, in 2007 when she was arrested for reckless driving, a witness told TMZ that Lindsay had zero qualms about being arrested for her 80 mph joyride through Santa Monica. "I'm a celebrity. I'm not going to get in trouble," she reportedly told him. And if you think all that sounds bad, you should check out her rider. When appearing on Russian TV for an interview, she demanded a private jet, security, a 1-year Russian visa extension, 500,000 British pounds, a Ritz-Carlton penthouse suite, and oh yeah, a meeting with President Vladimir Putin. Needless to say, the network quietly laughed her right out the door.

She's a liar.

Keeping up with Lilo's many lies is like trying to keep up with her criminal wrap sheet. It's quite extensive. There was that one time she lied to cops about driving recklessly, reportedly telling them, "I wasn't driving. The black kid was driving." And who can forget that time she lied to Oprah Winfrey's face about only trying cocaine four times, which she later admitted was a lie. But possibly the biggest fib Lilo has ever allegedly told was when she revealed she had a miscarriage on her reality show. "Lindsay was never pregnant during filming the reality show for OWN, or in the months after," an insider told Radar. "Lindsay knew she was being perceived as a total slacker, not showing up on time for photo shoots, call times and refusing to shoot. So this is what Lindsay does." Even former friend Paris Hilton once called her a "pathological liar." I mean, remember that time Lindsay lied about handling Whitney Houston's body bag while doing community service at a morgue? Why did she think anyone would believe that?

She's lashes out at other actresses out of jealousy.

Despite not delivering a decent performance in years, Lindsay still thinks she entitled to the same roles as her more accomplished peers. In 2006, she reportedly wrote, "Scarlett is a (*#$," on a bathroom wall, referring to actress Scarlett Johansson. Three years later, Lindsay whined to Interview that she worked "just as hard as any actress my age, like Scarlett." She also lashed out at Academy Award-winning actress Emma Stone, writing in a now-deleted tweet, "WTF is a Emma Stone?" And another time she even called Jennifer Lawrence "fake" and accused her of "((*^$#ing for roles." Not cool, Lilo.

She's a kleptomaniac.

The list of Lindsay's alleged thefts is long, but here's a quick recap: In 2008, model Lauren Hastings accused Lindsay of stealing $10,000 worth of clothing from her closet. That same year, someone accused her of stealing a $12,000 golden-sheared mink coat from a nightclub. In 2009, $400,000 in Dior jewelry went missing after a photo shoot she did with Elle magazine. In 2010, she was accused of stealing a friend's $35,000 Rolex. Lindsay denied all the previous accusations, but she was finally convicted of theft in 2011 when she admitted to stealing a gold necklace from jewelry store Kamofie & Company. Whew, that sure is a lot of theft for someone who has enough money to buy whatever she wants.

She's a "nightmare" on set.

If you hire Lindsay for your movie, be prepared for drama and trashed trailers. That's what happened on the set of Liz & Dick where a pristine trailer was left covered in cigarette burns, broken glass, and even had missing antiques. She was also a hassle on the set of Glee, with one source telling E! that she "was a total nightmare." "She was three hours late in the morning and when she did finally arrive, she just didn’t want to be there," the source said. "She did not want to work. She did not memorize her lines and she kept disappearing so no one could find her." Even Charlie Sheen said Lindsay was a handful while working with her on Anger Management. "It was as though she had us held hostage because she gave us half the show… and was a little bit — four hours — late," he reluctantly admitted on The Tonight Show. It's a dark day when Charlie friggin' Sheen is more professional than you.

She's a mean boss.

Although hiring Lindsay for any project will be your worst nightmare, she's not all that great to work for either. Earlier this year, Lindsay made headlines when she told two employees who worked at her Greece resort to wear matching shoes. "Or you're fired," she wrote to them in an Instagram comment (of all places). When a fan asked if she was joking, Lilo responded, "Totally serious!" Another time on her reality show, she berated her assistant for a solid three minutes. When her assistant tried to explain to her that he had already ordered the keys and that there was a miscommunication, Lindsay went on an emotional rant where she accused him of not listening to her and having an "attitude." Hopefully he was paid well.

She screws over the people who give her second chances.

Everyone's rooting for Lilo since she is a talented actress (when she wants to be). But time and time again, she has proven to waste every olive branch and opportunity offered to her. When director Paul Schrader took a chance on hiring Lindsay for The Canyons, it ended up ruining the film. "Tardiness, tantrums, absences, neediness and psychodrama: Lindsay feels she must be experiencing an emotion in order to play it," he said. "This leads to all sorts of emotional turmoil, not to mention on-set delays and melodrama." When Elle Indonesia gave Lilo a coveted spot on their cover, the photoshoot took over three days because Lindsay kept showing up late and refusing to pose in certain locations. The whole ordeal was captured by cameras for her reality show, which also captured one ticked-off photographer from the magazine saying "that *&#%@ Lindsay" in Indonesian. And speaking of that reality show, Oprah Winfrey took a huge gamble on Lindsay when she green-lit the series for her network, and Lilo even ticked Oprah off. "Just cut the bull&%$#," Oprah told her in a taped interview. Well said, Oprah.

Her charity work is weird, self-serving.

Now that she lives in Dubai, Lindsay has been vocal about Middle Eastern issues, like supporting Syrian refugees and even contemplating converting to Islam. But her goodwill actions are straight-up bizarre, like that time she tried to take credit for rescuing 40 Indian children or that time she literally tried to kidnap refugee children and got punched by the kids' mother. Lilo, if you want to help change the world, this is not the way to do it.

She's "mean."

"We don't really like each other that much," actress Tara Reid told TMZ once. "When she gets drunk she's just mean." In the same interview, Tara complained that Lilo gets tons of chances while she gets none. She has a point, too.

She's manipulative.

Back in 2012, actress Shirley MacLaine met up with Lindsay several times to talk about working on a possible project together. In the end, the idea was scrapped. "You know, her conversation was 90 percent about her upbringing. Her parents," Shirley revealed about her interactions with Lilo. "Now, she's also a master manipulator, and it's not hard to figure out I'm interested in all that stuff, so she was maybe using it."

She's just "plain bad."

