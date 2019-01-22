Meet Jonathan Bennett's Number 1 Fan: His Super Cute BF

Last night's Celebrity Big Brother premiere introduced us to a crop of new houseguests — or should we say reintroduced. Their faces are plenty familiar, especially a particular Head of Household nominee who happens to look sexy with his hair pushed back. Aaron Samuels himself, aka Jonathan Bennett, is in the house, and he's already shaping up to be the most likable celeb in the bunch this season.

And we know at least one viewer at home will back us up on that claim: his super supportive, super fetch partner, Jaymes Vaughan. Read on to learn a little more about Jonathan's boyfriend who's keeping the home fires burning while his boo is in the CBB compound.

So, who is Jonathan Bennett dating? Jaymes Vaughn and Jonathan are quite the TV power couple. You can find this regulation hottie weekdays as host of the syndicated entertainment news show Celebrity Page. Jaymes has also been a guest on The Talk and Access Hollywood LIVE.

And fans of CBS reality competition shows might also recognize him from Season 21 of The Amazing Race on Team Chippendales. He and partner James Davis took second place.

His Instagram is one part eye candy, one part #relationshipgoals. Jonathan came out in 2017 and these two have been booed up at least that long. A scroll through Jaymes' Insta is basically a feast for the eyes, whether you're a romantic or just like looking at really good looking dudes with very sculpted abs.

They appeared together on a 2016 episode of Food Network's Halloween Wars, and they clearly share a genuine love for the holiday offscreen, too. They occasionally pose in cute Halloween costumes with their dog, just to up the aww factor a notch or two.

In addition to being supportive, smokin' hot, and successful, Jaymes has a true heart of gold. He's big on spending time with his large, multiracial Southern family and spoiling his nephews. He also supports a number of charities, with a particular soft spot for any organization involving kids.

This last Christmas, the couple delivered over 1,100 teddy bears to Children's Hospital in Dallas. "Bears are gifted to kids before they go into surgery to help explain their procedures to them," Jaymes explained after the event. "After they get out [of surgery], the bears have the exact same stitches as the kids!"