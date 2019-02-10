We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Mystery Solved: The Identity of Ghost's Killer Is Revealed in 'Power' Finale

The mid-season finale of Power left fans (including us) reeling after the series ended on a major cliffhanger. In the Nov. 3 episode of the Starz drama, James 'Ghost' St. Patrick (Omari Hardwick) was left for dead after he was shot and fell off the balcony at the nightclub, Truth. We know that Tariq, Paz, Tate, Tasha, Tommy, Saxe, and Dre were all packing, leading up to his possible death, and each had a clear motive in wanting to kill Ghost.  

In the highly anticipated series finale, audiences finally learn who which character actually followed through and pulled the trigger. Unfortunately, yes, Ghost is really dead. But, at least his killer was finally revealed!