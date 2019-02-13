10 Times Angry Fans Chased Celebs Off Social Media

When you're a famous person with a Twitter account, be prepared to feel the wrath of angry fans. With trolls being ever so eager to harass celebrities for the stupidest reasons, it's no surprise that some celebs just decide to leave social media entirely. While some famous people only temporarily disable their accounts, others take extensive absences that last for years. That's what happened to these ten celebs, and for a few of them, we can hardly blame them.

1. Demi Lovato

When it was reported that rapper 21 Savage was deported back to the U.K., the incident became an internet punchline. Considering the rapper had lied for years about being an Atlanta native, many Twitter users created memes to poke fun at the rapper's secret British past. Demi Lovato, wanting to join in on the fun, tweeted, "So far 21 Savage memes have been my favorite part of the Super Bowl." But fans suddenly were no longer laughing and started bringing up the singer's drug past, including her overdose last year. "Wasn't laughing at anyone getting deported," she later tried to clarify. "I know that's not a joke… not have I EVER laughed at that. The meme I posted/was talking about was of him writing with a feather pen. Sorry if I offended anyone. But it's no excuse to laugh at someone's addiction let alone their OD." However, the backlash was too big for her to handle. "F--k Twitter," she wrote before deleting her account. "This is why I don’t tweet anymore."

2. Sarah Hyland

Late last year, the Modern Family actress found herself in the middle of a family tragedy and turned to Twitter for help. "Yesterday my 14-year-old cousin was killed by a drunk driver named Jeffrey Eggerling," she wrote on Twitter. "My Uncle is in the hospital awaiting more surgeries. PLEASE keep your prayers with my family during this horrific time. And please DONATE." She then included a link to a GoFundMe page. However, fans weren't happy that a "rich" actress would ask others to donate and questioned why she wouldn't pay for everything herself. "I'm a huge fan of you and your work, and I send my deepest condolences to you and your fam," one fan tweeted, "but it is a very bad look asking people to pay for his funeral when you could pay for it with the money you make in the first 8 minutes of 1 episode." As the backlash started to grow, Sarah couldn't take the criticism any longer. "You guys finally did it," she wrote. "Your horrible negative ignorant words have broken me. Happy? Staying offline for a while."

3. Iggy Azalea

Iggy has never had a good relationship with social media, from her public spats with fellow rapper Azealia Banks to being clowned for this performance. However, when TMZ published bikini pics of her and poked fun of her cellulite, that was the last straw. "The Internet is the ugliest reflection of man kind there is," she wrote. "My management will tweet/run my accounts from today onwards with updates etc. unless any message is signed -IA. Love you all. Peace out!" However, since then she's had a comeback and is back to tweeting regularly again.

4. Leslie Jones

The SNL cast member found herself the unlikely target of racist trolls back in 2016. After appearing in the infamous all-female Ghostbusters remake, trolls started harassing her with insults that compared her to Harambe the gorilla. As Leslie pleaded with Twitter to do something about the attacks, the threats against her escalated. "I feel like I'm in a personal hell," she wrote. "I didn't do anything to deserve this. It's just too much. It shouldn't be like this. So hurt right now." When Twitter refused to do anything, Leslie decided to leave the platform entirely. "I leave Twitter tonight with tears and a very sad heart," she wrote in July 2016. "All this cause I did a movie. You can hate the movie but the s--t I got today...wrong." Fortunately, her social media silence only lasted for a few months before she returned.

5. Kelly Marie Tran

Although she had a breakout role in the Star Wars franchise, fans had a hard time separating the actress from her fictional character in the movie. They took out their frustration on Kelly by trolling her Instagram with harassment that targeted her looks and her ethnicity. Unable to tolerate the abuse any longer, Kelly deleted her Instagram and left social media entirely. The Force Awakens director Rian Johnson defended Kelly and called her haters "manbabies." “It wasn’t their words, it’s that I started to believe them,” Kelly wrote in an op-ed about the bullying. “Their words seemed to confirm what growing up as a woman and a person of color already taught me: that I belonged in margins and spaces, valid only as a minor character in their lives and stories.” To date, she still hasn't returned to social media.

6. Josh McDermitt

Josh McDermitt, who plays Eugene on The Walking Dead, deleted all his social media accounts back in 2017 when fans sent him death threats because of something his character did. “Death threats, don’t send me death threats, because I will report all that s--t to the cops," he wrote in his final tweet. "I’m just sick of it. You can hate Eugene, I don’t care. You can think whatever you want but when you start saying you hope I die, I don’t know if you’re talking about Josh or Eugene. I gotta report that s--t, so, just don’t be an a—hole. And just stop complaining. Just stop complaining about everything on the Internet. Just go spend time with your family or friends or loved ones. Just get off the Internet."

7. Ed Sheeran

Although he hasn't left social media entirely (he's still on Instagram), back in 2017 he told The Sun he was fed up with Twitter. “I’ve actually come off Twitter completely," he said. "I can’t read it. I go on it and there’s nothing but people saying mean things. Twitter’s a platform for that. One comment ruins your day. But that’s why I’ve come off it.”

8. Adele

As crazy as it is to believe, Adele took a temporary absence from social media back in 2012 when fans started tweeting death threats at her newborn son. "She couldn’t believe people would be so awful about a baby," a source told the Daily Star. However, even though she's back on Twitter, she rarely tweets.

9. Ariel Winter

Last year, the Modern Family actress temporarily deleted her Twitter because of "constant negativity." It's unclear what prompt her to take a much-needed Twitter break, but according to her rep, she just wanted a "moment to breathe and enjoy herself without judgement." Fair enough.

10. Taylor Swift

