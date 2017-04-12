This Guy's Sending A Soldier 3,000 Cookies After Accidentally Being Added To A Group Text

I'm not really one to troll someone after they've accidentally sent me a text. I always want to kind of carry on the conversation and see what hilarity ensues, but I always chicken out and just let the stranger know that they have the wrong number and we both go on our merry ways.

But sometimes texts sent to the wrong person can have unintentionally awesocme results. Like this Grandma who invited a teen over for Thanksgiving when she mistakenly included him in a group chat and said she'd save him a plate.

Or when comedian Mark Chalifoux ended up sending 3,000 cookies to a soldier he never met after playing a joke out too far when he got a text from a stranger.

He explained how one thing led to another in a hilarious Facebook post:

A few months back, I was mistakenly included on some family’s group text. It was a pic of a little kid smiling with an old lady, and the text said “Always loves going to grammy’s!” I responded with “Looks like he’s having a blast!” thinking they’d realize their mistake and remove me. A day later, pic of the same kid, this time with a toy car, and a text that read “Of course I couldn’t resist buying it for him, fast and furious!” followed by a bunch of texts that were just like “aw, give him a smooch for me!” I replied to that one with “I don’t know why I’m part of this, but I’m happy that kid got his car” and the person that started it replied “because you are family!” About two weeks after that, it was a pic of four soldiers in front of a helicopter, with the text “Christian and his unit shipping out for six months.” Most of the responses were immediate, just “Wow, an officer and a gentleman, I pray for him every time we sing the anthem!” and stuff like that. I replied “Which one is Christian?” thinking, clearly this will establish I had no business being included in this chain. The person replied “third from the right” so I finally gave up and embraced it, and just said “A true patriot,”,which elicited a bunch of “Amens” and emojis from the rest of the group. It’s been quiet for the last month, but today the person sent out a long text about how to send Christian a package while on deployment. Anyways, I guess my question is, what do you send in a care package to a complete stranger whose relatives don’t know how to text right?

The comedian then decided that the best thing to send a soldier was cookies. And like, a crap ton of them. Like, 3,000 of them.

And the first brand that popped into his head was Oreo.

So Mark launched a GoFundMe campaign to continue the joke, trying to gather as many funds as possible to bombard the soldier with 3,000 cookies. He's not even sure the soldier, Christian, likes cookies, according to the text on the campaign site.

I was mistakenly included on some family's group text message asking for care packages to be sent to a young guy (presumably in the family) serving in the military overseas. Who am I to say no to a wrong number text message? So, now I'm raising money to send him 3,000 cookies. Does he like cookies? Simply impossible to know.

In an interview with the Daily Dot, Mark was asked whether or not he plans on sending a note with the massive shipment of Oreos, here's his response:

Yes. Otherwise, he would be quite confused. To the best of my knowledge, he didn’t ask for care packages, it was someone in his family. Also, he didn’t even ask for cookies. I don’t even know if he likes cookies. So, I will explain his family keeps including me on group texts accidentally, and that I sent the cookies so I wouldn’t make whoever they thought they were texting look bad. Also, I think it would be kind of cool to know a bunch of strangers wanted to do something nice for you, so I think that’s more valuable than the cookies.