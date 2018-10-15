22 of the Most Desperate Scams Customers Tried Pulling on Retail Workers

Desperate people resort to some pretty desperate measures when it comes to saving a buck. And the thing about desperation is that the acts you commit out of it are usually downright humiliating and absolutely shameless.

Thankfully, I've been fortunate enough to have never had to resort to some type of retail thievery or scheming in order to make a buck, but some people, for whatever reason, do.

And any retailer's loss prevention department will tell you that it's almost impossible to catch every thief in the act. But there are also plenty of times these crooks get caught red-handed in some pretty embarrassing situations. This recent AskReddit thread had retail workers share some of their most embarrassing experiences in dealing with desperate customers trying to pull one over on them, and they're super cringeworthy.