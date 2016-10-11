Shailene Woodley Was Just Released From Jail After Live Streaming Her Arrest

Hollywood royalty has an incredible platform to bring awareness to any political or social issue, but far too often, celebrities are all talk and no action. That, however, cannot be said of Divergent star and Secret Life Of The American Teenager alum Shailene Woodley, who has had a very busy 24 hours. On Monday afternoon, thousands (which quickly turned into millions) watched on Facebook Live as actress Shailene Woodley was arrested for trespassing while protesting the controversial Dakota Access Pipeline.

The riot police are arriving Posted by Shailene Woodley on Monday, October 10, 2016

The 1,168 mile-long pipeline, which is intended to transport oil through Iowa, Illinois, and the Dakotas, has been the subject of intense debate and been fiercely opposed by environmentalists and Native Americans, as the project has the potential to damage the nearby sacred Sioux burial grounds and contaminate the Standing Rock Reservation's water supply. Woodley has been protesting the pipeline publicly for months. As she was being handcuffed, the actress continued to speak to the camera.

"I was just walking to my RV so we can go back to camp peacefully and they grabbed me by my jacket and they had giant guns and zip ties and they are not letting me go," she said. Then a police officer explained she was being arrested for criminal trespassing. "Why am I being arrested and no one else is? I’m being arrested because I was trespassing with everyone else. As soon as you guys asked me to leave I left, I was down there with everyone else," she said. "I don’t know what is going on. It’s because I am well known. It’s because I have 40,000 people watching. We were going to our vehicle and they were waiting for me with big guns and a big truck." Fellow protestors continued to film her arrest until an officer instructed them to move back. Following the Divergent star's arrest, she received an outpouring of support from fellow celebrities.

Anonymous also voiced their support for the actress.

Hours after her arrest, Woodley was released from North Dakota's Morton County Jail.

Ultimately, she was charged with criminal trespassing and engaging in a riot. She paid a $500 fine and will be expected to appear in court on October 24th." She appreciates the outpouring of support, not only for her, but more importantly, for the continued fight against the construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline," a rep for Woodley told People. She's continuing to receive tons of support from Twitter for her activism — and, allegedly, helping out her fellow protestors who were arrested.