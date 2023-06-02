Home > Television > HGTV '100 Day Dream Home' Is About Making Your Homeowner Dreams Come True — Here’s How To Apply With four seasons of '100 Day Dream Home,' it’s no wonder fans are searching for details on how to apply for future installments of the HGTV series. By Haylee Thorson Jun. 2 2023, Published 11:13 a.m. ET Source: HGTV

One HGTV couple consistently accomplishes the impossible with their home renovation series. Business and life partners Mika and Brian Kleinschmidt grant wishes left and right on 100 Day Dream Home by building clients’ ideal houses from scratch in 100 days or less. You know, as the title of the show suggests.

And one thing viewers are curious about, other than how in the world the couple accomplishes this task, is what the application process is like for 100 Day Dream Home. Well, aspiring homeowners are in luck because we did some digging about how to submit a 100 Day Dream Home application. Spoiler alert: it's almost too easy not to go for it.

Here’s what you’ll need for your ‘100 Day Dream Home’ application.

Applying to be on 100 Day Dream Home couldn’t be more straightforward. For those interested in working with Brian and Mika for a future episode of the HGTV series, simply email homebuycasting@gmail.com and send the following information: Full name

Current location

Recent photos of your house

In-depth dream home description It truly is that simple. And if you would like to go the extra mile, you can contact Bellevida Design in Tampa, Fla., at (813) 313-0045 for a free consultation.

Where is ‘100 Day Dream Home’ filmed?

Filming of 100 Day Dream Home occurs in an idyllic location along the Gulf Coast. Over the course of the series so far, real estate agent Mika and developer Brian have been designing and building dream homes for people in Tampa, Fla. And their mission to complete each project in 100 days or less seems nearly impossible. However, the husband and wife consistently make their clients' dreams come true.

Because the husband and wife duo mostly works in Florida, they know how to create homes to withstand the state’s temperamental weather. In Season 4 of the HGTV series, Mika and Brian build everything from coastal-style homes and Craftsman houses to modern farmhouses, all while executing “special projects perfect for the Florida outdoors such as a backyard kitchen, waterfall feature, and tree house," per Warner Bros. Discovery.