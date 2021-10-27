Horror Fans Are Thrilled by the Announcement of the 'A Quiet Place' Video Game

Horror Fans Are Thrilled by the Announcement of the 'A Quiet Place' Video GameBy Allison DeGrushe
Oct. 27 2021, Published 5:01 p.m. ET
Horror fanatics, listen up: The A Quiet Place universe is expanding, but not in the way you might expect.
While Paramount Pictures announced a spinoff film for March 2023 and Emily Blunt teased that her husband, John Krasinski, has an idea for another potential installment, this latest announcement has nothing to do with movies.
Though audiences experienced the attack of deadly aliens hypersensitive to sound in one region, we knew it was happening worldwide.
That means that there are countless stories to tell in an alternate universe, and thankfully, we'll get to experience a new one thanks to the addition of a video game. You're probably thinking, "When does the game release? What is it about?" Well, we have all the details.
What is the release date for the 'A Quiet Place' video game?
Though the game is currently in development, an official website for the video game is already live, and the home page says it will be available to play in 2022.
Ok, that's not too bad; 2022 is less than two months away. But are we expecting the game to release in the first quarter of the new year? No, we are not. That said, every year flies by, so the waiting period will surely pass by in the snap of a finger.
Keep an eye out for updates.
Who is developing the video game?
The A Quiet Place video game is being developed by Saber Interactive, iLLOGIKA, and EP1T0ME. In a statement obtained by IGN, Saber Interactive reported, "This first official video game set in the terrifying A Quiet Place universe will deliver an original story and gameplay that captures the compelling suspense, emotion, and drama for which the series is famous."
The video game company added, "The game is in development by iLLOGIKA, the Montreal-based studio with veteran talent from the Rainbow Six and Far Cry franchises, and published by Saber Interactive, the Embracer Group company behind the hit game World War Z and the upcoming Evil Dead: The Game."
The A Quiet Place game will be a single-player, story-focused experience that we hope reacts to the gaming mic (if the mic detects any sound, you are doomed).
Fans of the acclaimed horror franchise are thrilled!
After the unexpected yet riveting announcement of A Quiet Place: The Game, the fanbase expressed its excitement and hype for the upcoming extension of the universe.
One Twitter user replied to a tweet by @DiscussingFilm and wrote, "I’ve been saying forever that the films could make an absolutely terrifying and incredible gaming experience with the same wonderful sound design. I’m glad that they went ahead with this!"
Another user hilariously responded to @AQuietPlaceGame and said, "The PS5 controller has a microphone built-in and is set to on by default. I am looking forward to my mailman/mobile phone/dog getting me killed. Please, if I have one request, do not make the character defenseless. Outlast was cool, but it was also 2014, and that got old fast."
Stay tuned for more updates, and for now, catch up on A Quiet Place and A Quiet Place Part II on Paramount Plus.