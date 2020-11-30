Alex Trebek Tells America to "Keep the Faith" In Pre-Recorded Thanksgiving Message

Alex Trebek, television star and the host of Jeopardy! who died earlier this month, has offered America some final words of wisdom in a pre-recorded video released on Thanksgiving Day.

The clip, shared on Twitter by the game show's official account, begins with Trebek thanking his 96-year-old announcer Johnny Gilbert. Trebek then offers some words of support to viewers, ahead of what is bound to be a difficult winter amid a surge in coronavirus cases.

"In spite of what America and the rest of the world is experiencing right now, there are many reasons to be thankful," Trebek said. "There are more and more people extending helpful hands to do a kindness to their neighbors and that’s a good thing. Keep the faith. We’re gonna get through all of this, and we will be a better society because of it."

High on our list of things to be thankful for this year: Alex's Thanksgiving message from today's show. We hope you have a safe and happy Thanksgiving! pic.twitter.com/8OlpkSGi9r — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) November 26, 2020

Unsurprisingly, the surprise message prompted an emotional response from social media users. "Alex Trebek recorded a Thanksgiving message prior to his passing," one user wrote. "I’m not crying, you’re crying. Happy Thanksgiving everyone — and RIP, Alex."

While another added: "This message about Thanksgiving shared by Alex Trebek before his passing is beautiful and spot on."

"Alex Trebek recorded a Thanksgiving message before passing away," another user added. "I’m not crying, you’re crying."

Following Trebek's passing, the Jeopardy! team announced that they would be resuming production with a series of interim guest hosts until they decide who can fill the boots of the irreplaceable Trebek. Ken Jennings will be the first to host the show, writing on Twitter: "There will only ever be one Alex Trebek, but I'm honored to be helping Jeopardy! out with this in January."