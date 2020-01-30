We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Why 'American Dirt' Sparked Major Criticism, Though Oprah Winfrey Raved About the Book

After receiving major backlash from the Latinx community and critics, the remainder of Jeanine Cummins' book tour for American Dirt has officially been canceled due to safety concerns. 

The controversial book, which focuses specifically on Mexican culture, has been heavily criticized for its portrayal of immigrants and perpetuating stereotypes.

“We are saddened that a work of fiction that was well-intentioned has led to such vitriolic rancor," Flatiron Books president and publisher Bob Miller said in a statement (via Buzzfeed). "Unfortunately, our concerns about safety have led us to the difficult decision to cancel the book tour. Based on specific threats to booksellers and the author, we believe there exists real peril to their safety.”