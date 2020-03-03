We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
american-idol-2020-spoilers-4-1583190189905.jpg
Source: Instagram

These Singers Are Bound to Make It to the 'American Idol' Semi-Finals

By

The competition on American Idol 2020 is about to reach a fever pitch, with many fans already hedging their bets on top talents like Courtney Timmons, Lauren Mascitti, and Kimmy Gabriela. But are their opinions anything to go by? 

According to a newly-published report, the contenders to make it to the Semi-Finals will include Lauren, Just Sam, and Dillon James. But who else is on the list? Proceed with caution, spoilers ahead! 

Here are your much-needed 'American Idol 2020' spoilers.

There's been no shortage of heartwarming moments on American Idol 2020. A recent episode saw up-and-coming piano singer Jordan Jones bring tears to viewers' eyes with a melancholic rendition of The Cure's "Lovesong," before proceeding to propose to his girlfriend and the "best person ever created," Lēaira Marie Houghton, live on camera. 