These Singers Are Bound to Make It to the 'American Idol' Semi-Finals

The competition on American Idol 2020 is about to reach a fever pitch, with many fans already hedging their bets on top talents like Courtney Timmons, Lauren Mascitti, and Kimmy Gabriela. But are their opinions anything to go by?

According to a newly-published report, the contenders to make it to the Semi-Finals will include Lauren, Just Sam, and Dillon James. But who else is on the list? Proceed with caution, spoilers ahead!