Which Contestants Made the 'American Idol' Top 11?

Season 18 of American Idol is making history because the live performance portion of the season is now being filmed remotely from the contestants' homes due to the coronavirus pandemic. In past seasons, the Top 20 contestants had the chance to prove themselves worthy of making it through by singing live, in front of both the judges and a studio audience. Now, they're recording themselves while singing at home. But, the stakes are still just as high.

Who made the American Idol Top 11? Read on to find out which singers are sticking around.

On May 3, it was revealed that more than 36 million votes had been cast, and the group was narrowed down to the Top 10 . But, there was a twist, as judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan decided to keep one more contestant and turn the Top 10 into the Top 11.

Who made the 'American Idol' Top 11?

American Idol returned on April 26 after a hiatus resulting from the filming changes, and the Top 20 contestants performed for their chance to make it through to the next round. Jovin Webb, a 29-year-old Louisiana native, made it after singing "With a Little Help from My Friends." He was joined by pizza delivery man Louis Knight, whose rendition of "If the World Was Ending" earned the judges' praise.

Francisco Martin, the 19-year-old San Francisco resident, took a risk by singing Katy Perry's song "Teenage Dream" for his Top 20 performance, but it paid off, as he also made the group of finalists. College student Sophia James made it through with her performance of "Burning" by Maggie Rogers. Julia Gargano's "Human" by Christina Perri, and Grace Leer's "Cry" by Faith Hill both were praised for their emotional performances. They are in the Top 10 too.

Arthur Gunn's "Lovin' Machine," Just Sam's "I Believe," Dillon James' "Let It Be Me," and Jonny West's "What a Wonderful World" also earned enough votes for the Top 10. While the Top 10 was complete, the judges weren't fully satisfied with the pool of contestants who hadn't made it through.

Source: ABC

Beginning in Season 8 of the show (which aired in 2009), the judges were given a "Judges' save" vote that could only be used one time throughout the season, beginning during the finals. The save had the power to overturn an elimination decision. For Season 18, Luke, Katy, and Lionel decided to use their one-time save to add another contestant in to the mix for the Top 10.