'Apex Legends Mobile' Finally Has a U.S. Release Date

'Apex Legends Mobile' Finally Has a U.S. Release DateBy Sara Belcher
May. 16 2022, Published 6:03 p.m. ET
Fans of Apex Legends have been waiting for the title to get a mobile game, and after much anticipation, it seems the game is finally ready.
Apex Legends Mobile finally has the U.S. release date, bringing a mobile-optimized version of the popular title to even more players than the title already allows. Here's everything you need to know about the game, including how it differs from console versions.
Is there crossplay between the mobile and console versions of 'Apex Legends'?
Unfortunately, if you were hoping to use Apex Legends' mobile app as a way to take your progress on the go, you will be disappointed. When the game was originally confirmed in April 2021, the developers said that while it would be a very similar game, Apex Legends Mobile is made specifically for the smaller screen.
While those familiar with the console version will be able to slip into the new game easily, there are enough differences that still make them different playing experiences without crossplay.
Because of how different the play experiences are, you won't be able to transfer any of your progress from one game to the other, as they'll have entirely different seasons and special events.
“This means we’ll have a different patch cadence, different themes and events, changes to ranked [play] and a myriad of new features,” senior product director Mike Hoff recently said at a preview showcase, per Polygon.
This also means that there's an entirely original character who is exclusive to Apex Legends Mobile.
“We took the learnings that we built from bringing PC Legends to mobile and we used them to create a Legend that leans into what we see as being the best parts of mobile gameplay,” design director Jordan Patz said about the introduction of Fade, per the outlet. “He’s an extremely aggressive mobility fighter that wields a suit based on the same technology as Wraith."
Some of Fade's features are also meant to make the game beginner-friendly for those who haven't played before. The tactical ability Flashback allows the player to retreat a few steps in their current interaction, which can easily be used if they find themselves in an overwhelming situation.
At this time, Fade is a mobile app-exclusive player, though he may come to console and PC versions at a later date.
In addition to Fade, players will also be able to play as Bangalore, Bloodhound, Caustic, Gibraltar, Lifeline, Mirage, Octane, Pathfinder, or Wraith in Apex Legends Mobile, though the other characters currently on the roster will not be in the mobile game.
What's the release date for 'Apex Legends Mobile'? Plus: How to download it.
Apex Legends Mobile releases for iOS and Android devices on May 17, 2022. Once it becomes available on the Apple app store and Google Play store, all you have to do is search for it in the app store and download it to your device of choice.
So long as you wait until May 17 for the game to release, you should have no issues accessing it in the U.S.