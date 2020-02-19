We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Source: Twitter

Woman's App-Powered Rental Car Fails in Woods and Company Tells Her to Sleep in the Car

Kari Paul is a technology reporter for The Guardian, so it was probably extra disappointing when she tried out GigCarShare, an app-powered rental car company, and the car, well, died on her in the middle of the woods, on a mountain, in California. In a viral Twitter thread, Kari explains how the car wouldn't start because of some sort of software failure.

And then to top it all off, when there wasn't enough cell service to reboot the car, the company claimed it couldn't do anything about it and suggested she spend the night sleeping in the car, an entirely absurd proposition. 