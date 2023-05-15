Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > Summer House Source: Instagram / @callmecooper_ Inside Silas and Jasmine Cooper’s Marriage Amid Criticism From ‘Summer House’ Co-Stars With Silas and Jasmine’s marriage on display on 'Summer House: Martha's Vineyard,' are they still together now? There have been criticisms. By Haylee Thorson May 15 2023, Published 12:19 p.m. ET

What do you get when documenting an annual summer getaway featuring 12 (very) different personalities? Drama, drama, and oh yeah, more drama. Bravo’s Summer House spinoff, Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard, debuted on May 7, 2023 and follows a dozen budding reality stars as they vacation in an idyllic coastal town.

Organized by newlyweds Silas Cooper and Jasmine Ellis Cooper, the summer getaway features no shortage of highs and lows. And viewers can't help but wonder how their relationship has evolved or even suffered since filming wrapped in 2022. Are they still together today?



Are Silas and Jasmine Cooper from ‘Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard’ still together?

Shortly before filming for Season 1 of Bravo’s Summer House spinoff, Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard, began, reality television newcomers Silas and Jasmine took their relationship to the next level. The couple said, “I do,” in June 2022, and what followed was something neither of them could have possibly anticipated.

In a May 2023 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Silas and Jasmine revealed that they had vacationed in the historic town of Oak Bluffs with their friends for years. So when approached with the prospect of filming their annual summer getaway, they didn’t think much of it. However, it wasn’t until after filming that they discovered the show was a Summer House spinoff.

“I'm like this actually makes a lot of sense,” Silas told ET. “This is something they believe in, and so for us to be sort of the next iteration of that? It says a lot about how they feel about us." But the vacation didn’t go off without a hitch.

“When we [wrapped], we were like, wow! That was a lot, right?” Silas recalled. “That was a lot more than we anticipated, but we knew we had a good time." With the newlyweds’ relationship on full display, many fans wonder how Silas and Jasmine’s marriage has weathered since. The good news: the couple is still happily married in 2023. The bad news: the rest of the cast hasn't held back when sharing thoughts about Silas’s behavior toward Jasmine.

Silas recently responded to backlash for being “controlling” of Jasmine on ‘Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard.’



After the Summer House spinoff premiered, viewers raised their eyebrows when Silas’s costars deemed him a “controlling husband.” And when he spoke with Us Weekly, the reality star admitted that he can see why some people view his behavior that way.

“I don’t want to be on defense about it,” the Army Reserve officer admitted. “I understand why folks may look at it, and I respect their opinion.” He continued to explain that he’s grown immensely since he and Jasmine tied the knot and that he won’t stop putting in the work for his marriage. “Everything I do is out of care and love for the people around me,” Silas noted to the outlet.