McDonald’s Is Deciding “If and When” to Bring Back Snack Wraps

For the record, McDonald’s knows you want Snack Wraps back on the menu.

In March, the chain commented on the fan fervor, tweeting a meme image of the Ever Given, the container ship stuck in the Suez Canal at the time.

In the pic, a backhoe, which represented “an innocent tweet about McNuggets,” makes a futile push against the ship, which represented “3.7 million people demanding that I bring back Snack Wraps.”