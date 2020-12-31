Doctor Forgives Combined $650,000 Debt of His Cancer Patients

The United States has one of the highest costs of healthcare for first world countries. People have been clamoring for universal medical coverage initiatives for decades and it's difficult to argue that it's not only doable but could ultimately prove more fiscally viable for the nation as a whole if it ever was implemented. Until that day comes, however, many US citizens are left footing the bill of their medical costs.

Article continues below advertisement

It's a subject that's spawned countless political debates and even movies and TV shows, many would argue that part of the reasons why Breaking Bad was so popular was because it was very easy for many Americans to sympathize with the plight of Walter White who ultimately decided to cook and sell meth to help pay for his cancer treatments.

And thanks to Dr. Omar Atiq, an oncologist practicing out of Pine Bluff, Arkansas, his cancer patients don't need to conjure up any get-rich-quick-schemes or worry about how they're going to pay for their medical bills because Atiq effectively canceled their debts. And it wasn't a small amount either: the nearly 200 patients he absolved racked up healthcare charges of approximately $650,000.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Fox 16

On Monday, December 28 Atiq's clinic sent the following letter to his patients: "I hope this note finds you well. The Arkansas Cancer Clinic was proud to serve you as a patient. Although various health insurances pay most of the bills for the majority of patients, even the deductibles and co-pays can be burdensome. Unfortunately, that is the way our health care system currently works. Arkansas Cancer Clinic is closing its practice after over 29 years of dedicated service to the community. The clinic has decided to forego all balances owed to the clinic by its patients. Happy Holidays."

Article continues below advertisement

Fox 16 reported Atiq saying, "Being sick is hard, having cancer is harder, and having Cancer in this pandemic is devastating. I am just a regular physician– a regular person that they have in the neighborhood– just so happens to be me standing here. The ones struggling couldn’t pay, so we thought we could just write off the debt."

The @ACPinternists Board of Regents meeting in Philadelphia., #ProudToBeIM



With fellow BOR members Janet Jokela, Omar Atiq and George Abraham. pic.twitter.com/OaeQkYsC8l — Tom Cooney MD (@PDX_Tom) November 4, 2018

Article continues below advertisement

He added that he would be working with a billing company as well to ensure that none of his patients receive follow-up queries or notices asking them to pay the balances associated with their treatment, too. Oftentimes a "disconnect" will occur between medical billing services and healthcare clinics (ever cover your co-pay in person then receive a bill for the same amount to your home?) and Atiq wants to be confident his patients don't go through that experience.

#Arkansas doctor wipes away $650,000 of cancer patients’ bills in poor community: “Being sick is hard, having cancer is harder, and having cancer in this pandemic is devastating.” - Dr. Omar Atiq, AK Cancer Institute, Pine Bluff #GoodBye2020

|KARK🔻https://t.co/CPhVvuwcUl — ⛄️Darwin⛄️ (@jf_darwin) December 31, 2020

Article continues below advertisement

It's a bittersweet end to Atiq's healthcare facility, but it sounds like he wanted to perform this one last act of kindness for his patients at the culmination of Arkansas Cancer Clinic's work in the community, "I love them, I care for them, and I am glad I was able to do a little bit at this point for them," the doctor said.

#ACPLD Dr. Omar Atiq urging us to share with legislators what we do everyday to give the highest quality care to our patients, and what is needed pic.twitter.com/CJvazZurYU — Heather Gantzer, MD, MACP (@HGantzerMD) May 14, 2019

Article continues below advertisement

Dr. Atiq was named chair of the Board of Governors of the American College of Physicians in 2019 and is a respected member of the medical community.