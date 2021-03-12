Does 'B Positive's' New Time Slot Mean It's Getting Canceled?

Maybe a little under the radar is the delightful sitcom B Positive , which follows Drew (Thomas Middleditch), a divorced dad and therapist who finds out he really needs a kidney transplant. Kidney transplants are pretty hard to come by, but lucky for Drew, someone from his past volunteers — but she's not exactly the most prime candidate. Gina (Annaleigh Ashford) is an old high school acquaintance who now drives a bus for a senior center.

They're as opposite as they come, which makes for sitcom gold. It was recently reported, however, that B Positive's time slot will be moved to 9:30 p.m. EST (it's currently 8:30 p.m. EST) and that United States of AI is taking its place. A source told TV Line that "the move is being made to give Al the best possible lead in" and that it has no impact on whether B Positive will get renewed for a second season.

Will 'B Positive' get a Season 2?

It hasn't been confirmed whether or not B Positive will get a Season 2, but it's likely that it will. Based on the fact that the season got a back order, it seems like CBS thinks the reception and ratings are good enough for it to be renewed. As of now, B Positive has a 0.61 average rating in the 18-49 demographic and garners an average 5.07 million viewers every week, which is not bad.

Plus, producer Chuck Lorre has a great reputation (he's produced shows like Mom, Young Sheldon, The Big Bang Theory, Mike & Molly, Two and a Half Men, and more).

B Positive is also just a special show because it's actually based on the true story of co-creator Marco Pennette and his real-life kidney transplant. In 2013, he was told, very abruptly, that he had renal failure, and that he needed a kidney transplant as soon as possible. That's when a childhood friend showed up for him and made it happen.

Gina, it’s important to know your family’s medical history! Family history of kidney disease can put you in the 33% of US adults at risk for developing kidney disease. Take this brief quiz to see if you’re at risk: https://t.co/slC1srNL8f #BPositive #MinuteForYourKidneys pic.twitter.com/D3B9y2pEcu — National Kidney Foundation (@nkf) March 12, 2021

After the procedure and successful recovery, Marco thought, "I remember thinking at the time, as terrified as I was, that if I actually survive this, this could be a great series." Seven years later, it did become a great series. Marco is also the brains behind shows like Ugly Betty and What I Like About You. He's done an amazing job at bringing his lived experience to life in such a tender and funny way that's captured the hearts of millions.

During its run, B Positive has raised awareness for organ donation. Per CBS, Marco stated, "I always thought the relationship between donor and recipient was a unique one—a connection no one else could experience. This is not just a buddy comedy—it's a survival comedy." The B Positive Twitter account recently announced, "Feeling inspired by B Positive's Gina? Learn more about kidney donation," and supplied links.

