B2K Members: Where Are They Now? — Get The Full Scoop

B2K Members: Where Are They Now? — Get The Full ScoopBy Tatayana Yomary
Updated
There was once a time when R&B boy bands ruled the music world, and B2K was at the center of it all. First stepping on the scene in the early 2000s, the group, featuring members Omarion, Lil Fizz, J-Boog, and Raz B, quickly catapulted to success and released three chart-topping albums.
They also scored roles in the feature film You’ve Got Served, which starred Steve Harvey, Omarion's cousin Marques Houston and Jennifer Freeman.
However, things came to a shocking end in 2012, when the group announced they were breaking up, devastating fans nationwide. And since the disbandment of the group, fans often wondered about the B2K members and where they are now.
Luckily, the talented group is still in the industry, focusing on solo projects. Here’s everything we know.
Omarion
Lead singer Omarion (real name: Omari Grandberry) went on to have a successful solo music career. He has five solo albums, two of which — his debut album "O" and sophomore project "21" — earned No.1 spots on the charts. Plus, he released a joint album with Bow Wow titled "Face Off" in 2007.
He also scored nationwide success with his 2014 single "Post To Be" featuring Chris Brown and Jhene Aiko, and which was his biggest hit since his debut album.
Omarion went on to explore the reality television circuit by appearing on the first two seasons of VH1’s Love & Hip Hop Hollywood with his former girlfriend Apryl Jones. He eventually left the show to focus on his music career.
Lil Fizz
The rapper of the group, Lil Fizz (real name: Dreux Pierre Frédéric) decided to release a solo EP, "Payday," after the group split. Since the album didn’t do well on the charts, he shifted his focus to other ventures, including reality television.
Fizz was on Love & Hip Hop Hollywood from 2014 to 2019, and according to VH1, he released quite a few singles over the years, including "Good Lotion." Lil Fizz also wrote a book for his son Kam that he shares with his ex, Moniece Slaughter.
Raz B
Raz B (real name: De'Mario Monte Thornton) has decided to take his talents to China. He’s released music and has started his own production company, RazBeatz Media and has been releasing music since 2007.
He's also been on the business side working as “the Founder and President of DJ Central Records China, a music group that focuses on electronic dance music,” VH1 reports.
Plus he’s an “A&R Rep for DJ Central in Asia trying to sign new artists and bring them to DJ Central's weekly show.”
J-Boog
J. Boog (real name: Jarell Damonté Houston Sr.) has dibbled and dabbled in the acting and music scene over the years. He released an EP with Fizz called "Night Life" back in 2009 and had a role in A Weekend With the Family, alongside Karrueche Tran.
He is also a family man and father to three children: Anaia, Jarell Jr., and Tru.
Since the break up, there has been some controversy among the group.
After years of fans begging for a reunion, the B2K members reunited for the Millenium Tour in 2019. However, the tour did not go off without a hitch.
Old accusations of former B2K manager Chris Stokes allegedly sexually abusing Raz B came to light once again. During the first few weeks of the tour, Raz B reportedly shared that he did not feel comfortable since Chris was present.
And after weeks of his feelings being dismissed, he walked off stage at their Nashville concert and shared his grievances via social media. He later quit the tour.
Now the accusations of sexual abuse have reached a tipping point, with The Source reporting that an interview Raz B had with Jason Lee did not go as planned.
Raz B says he wants to take a lie detector test to prove he’s telling the truth about his child molestation claims pic.twitter.com/hQXwGA0HQb— TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) January 16, 2021
“Lee revealed that he received a cease and desist to stop the interview from airing,” the publication shared. “As a victim to sexual assault himself, Jason Lee uses his platform to defend the pop singer.”
Shortly after, Raz B took to social media, demanding that Chris takes a polygraph.
“The Truth Stops..The Talk," he captioned a video on Instagram. “Let’s both take a lie detector test and make the results public . If you're innocent then vindicate yourself, I’ll stop telling the truth about you because this will stop you from lying about me . This is my last post about this ever, as long has you agree to take the test . Have your people reach out to set it up.”
And fans have been in his corner from the very beginning. Many people shared their support for Raz B on social media:
Raz B has zero reason to lie about being molested by a grown man. And based of how Marques Houston is moving through this life I know he ain’t lying— Follow @thequeendombbtx (@queenveej) January 16, 2021
Raz b has BEEN speaking on this. Been trying to get his story heard and people continue to over look him. SMH. This was made in 2011. Its 2021 and Chris Stokes and Marques Houston still haven’t been held accountable ! SICK pic.twitter.com/SvopWtdkfK— 💜Kahrii B.💜 (@____kaybeeeeeee) January 16, 2021
While there has been no word on Chris taking the lie detector test as of yet, hopefully, things can be resolved sooner than later.
There has also been tension between Omarion and Fizz.
Fizz began a relationship with Omarion's ex-girlfriend Apryl in 2019. The saga was documented on Love & Hip Hop Hollywood, with various cast members sharing their distaste for the couple.
Over time, this move caused a rift between the two former bandmates, which spilled over into future endeavors. Omarion went on with the Millennium Tour 2020 without his group members.
As of now, the B2K members continue to focus on their own projects. While relationships between Fizz and the rest of the group have became strained, they continue to support Raz B as he tackles his sexual assault allegations against Chris.
If you need support, The National Sexual Assault Hotline is available 24/7 at 1-800-656-4673. You will be connected with a trained staff member in your area. Or visit RAINN.org to chat online with a support specialist at any time.