B2K Members: Where Are They Now? — Get The Full Scoop

There was once a time when R&B boy bands ruled the music world, and B2K was at the center of it all. First stepping on the scene in the early 2000s, the group, featuring members Omarion, Lil Fizz, J-Boog, and Raz B, quickly catapulted to success and released three chart-topping albums.

They also scored roles in the feature film You’ve Got Served, which starred Steve Harvey, Omarion's cousin Marques Houston and Jennifer Freeman.