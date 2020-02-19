We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
'Bachelor' Franchise Adding 'Summer Games' to the Lineup to Air Around the 2020 Olympics

It's the year for Bachelor spinoffs, apparently. Not only are the Bachelor producers adding Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart to your programming starting this April and casting for a "senior dating show," but there will also be an Olympics-themed season this year.

Summer Games will bring some of your favorite contestants (and couples!) to the screen to compete in sporting events similar to the Olympics ahead of the 2020 games in Tokyo this year.

'Bachelor: Summer Games' will air at the same time as 'Paradise.'

Since there are so many Bachelor spinoffs airing this year, Bachelor: Summer Games will premiere before the first episode of Bachelor in Paradise does, but the two seasons will overlap.

“What’s nice about Summer Games, is when we did Winter Games, Bachelor was still airing, so it was a lot..." ABC’s senior vice president of alternative programming Robert Mills said. "This is Summer Games, and then Paradise will start.”