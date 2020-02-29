We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
beauty-influencer-alien-1582943198733.png
Source: youtube

Beauty Influencer Michelle Grace "Beats" Her Toddler and Then Posts About It

By

In today's "Why Would You Ever Post That?" news, we have beauty influencer Michelle Grace, who decided to explain to her followers why she was so upset that she had to "beat the crap out of" her child. The single mom posted a rather disturbing video, in which listeners can hear her child crying in the background throughout. She explained that she was just crying because she "just got her ass beat."

Needless to say, no one is particularly calling her "Mother of the Year" online.

Why did this beauty influencer feel the need to beat her child? Because of a makeup palette.

Michelle took to YouTube to seemingly vent to her followers. Throughout her videos she says that she wants to cry and takes deep breaths to steady herself, while she explains what happened. Apparently, her two-year-old had been getting into her makeup palettes for sometime. She claims that she had even locked the palettes away, but her daughter always managed to find them. Twice, she destroyed a James Charles palette.