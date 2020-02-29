Beauty Influencer Michelle Grace "Beats" Her Toddler and Then Posts About It

In today's "Why Would You Ever Post That?" news, we have beauty influencer Michelle Grace, who decided to explain to her followers why she was so upset that she had to "beat the crap out of" her child. The single mom posted a rather disturbing video, in which listeners can hear her child crying in the background throughout. She explained that she was just crying because she "just got her ass beat."

Needless to say, no one is particularly calling her "Mother of the Year" online.