“I’d Never Trust Anyone Again” — Teen Finds Out Mom Hired Actor to Be His Best Friend for 10 Years

Lawson Spolansky (@lawsonspolansky) shared a disheartening revelation that he says has him questioning his whole childhood and adolescence, leaving him with a heartbreaking existential dilemma: that the young man who befriended him on a playground was a hired actor who was his best friend for nearly a decade. He shared his tale in a viral TikTok that many are calling the "wildest" story they've ever heard on the app.

Spolansky begins his tale by stating that at the age of five years old, he suffered from a slew of behavioral issues that culminated in violent outbursts, like throwing a plastic chair at a teacher along with pencils and generally acting out in school. Things came to a head when one day, his aunt sat him down, again, at five years old, to tell the child that he needed to "become a better man."

He says that a few days later, while playing on the monkey bars at a New York City playground after finally building up the courage to go on them, he fell and hurt his knee badly. He remembers seeing the blood and the pain from the incident till this very day.

He says that while he was screaming and shouting about his bleeding knee and crying up a storm, a young blonde boy walked up to him and began mocking his playground crying. The young blonde boy's mom approached him and helped "fix [him] up" and afterward his nanny walked out of the public restroom at the park.

After Spolansky was all fixed up, this little blonde boy ended up taking him by the hand and guided him to another area of the park where he was playing — there was a large piece of architecture he made from sticks, which the TikToker remembered as being very impressive.

That incident happened in July of 2012 when Spolansky was just 5 years old. Fast forward a few months and guess which kid is in his class? The young blonde boy who played with him at the park and was good at building things out of sticks. It turns out that he was seated right next to him.

From that day forward, he says that the two of them "developed a more robust and strong friendship," with the two of them going over to each other's houses to play. He said that because that he now had a friend, he "started doing a lot better at school" as a result.

As their friendship progressed over the years, in March of 2018, he approaches Spolansky, telling him that he's "got some birthday money about $16,000, and that he wants to take [him] to Paris, Spain, and then round that trip up with Universals in California. I'm aghast I'm like this is ridiculous."

The kid then urges him to "take a notepad" or an "iPad" so he can make a packing list of things that he needs for the trip. After he arrives at school with the list he put down on paper (because his mother wouldn't let him bring his iPad to school) the young boy tells him that he doesn't think the two of them can go after all.

When Spolansky pressed him for an answer, he said that his friend started "throwing out all these weird excuses," like he was sick and thought he had pneumonia, but that he also needed to go to tennis camp, and that "his mom was starting to work at an art gallery."

The TikToker said that because the kid was "throwing out everything he could" to get out of hanging out with him he ultimately conceded and said "whatever" about the trip cancellation.

When he went home to tell his dad about what happened with his pal, his father said, "You know these things happen" and that "life throws curveballs at us." About 24 hours later, his father showed him an Instagram post of Spolansky's mom hanging out with his best friend and his mom in Hollywood on what looked like a vacation.

He ends up calling his pal, the blonde boy at the park (who he calls Dexter for the sake of the story) asking him what's going on, asking why his mother is in Hollywood with him and his mom and that there was a "miscommunication" about the trip, which Spolansky found strange because the young man was "literally quoting [his] dad."

When he pressed his father for more details, he said that his dad told him there was an extra ticket, which the TikToker said was supposed to be for him, that ended up going to his mom, and that the trip was a half business / half pleasure, because his aunt (Dexter's mom) was checking out a house she was going to buy in California.

Spolansky then fast-forwards his story to 2021, where he says that the guy he's dating, who was working as a pool boy for Dexter's family, spilled some tea about the nature of his and Dexter's relationship.

Basically, Spolansky's mom hired the woman, a legitimate manager for a production company, to ensure that Dexter, as a hired actor who was attached to an "interactive media role," was his friend.

He then went on to say that his therapist was the sister of Dexter's manager and that he was the subject of a large-scale, concentrated effort to help him thrive in the real world by hiring someone to be his friend.

He said that the revelation broke his heart and after calling up Dexter to confirm whether or not the story was real, his hired pal confirmed this was indeed the case. Dexter went on to tell him that the pool boy Spolansky was dating was cheating on him with two other guys, however, when the TikToker reached out to talk to those men in question, he was told a different story.

