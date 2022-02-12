The Best Movies That Put Love in the Background... or Forget About It Altogether

Want to veer away from romantic love? There’s no better series than the Harry Potter series to remind us that love is powerful in all its forms, especially friendship. Plus, there’s magic! It’s easily one of the best series to step out of the real world into the nostalgic wizarding world. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone is truly the best place to start for newbies and veterans — its innocent joy of magic is what makes it a standout film in the series.

Available to stream on HBO Max.