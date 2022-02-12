The Best Movies That Put Love in the Background... or Forget About It Altogether

The Best Movies That Put Love in the Background... or Forget About It AltogetherBy Jamie Lerner
Feb. 12 2022, Published 2:58 p.m. ET
Walking down the street on Valentine’s Day is no easy feat for the single soul; there are couples holding hands, nuzzling noses, and all other alliterative asinine displays of affection. So when our source of comfort — television and movies — promote lovesick rom-coms all through December, it can get a bit tiring.
Instead, we’re here to highlight some of the best movies to watch for single people on Valentine’s Day. These are also just some of the best movies to watch all year round, but for the broken-hearted and free-spirited, these films are especially great for viewing pleasure and comfort.
‘Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone’ (2001)
Want to veer away from romantic love? There’s no better series than the Harry Potter series to remind us that love is powerful in all its forms, especially friendship. Plus, there’s magic! It’s easily one of the best series to step out of the real world into the nostalgic wizarding world. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone is truly the best place to start for newbies and veterans — its innocent joy of magic is what makes it a standout film in the series.
Available to stream on HBO Max.
‘Legally Blonde’ (2001)
If you’re looking for a feminist romp, look no further than Reese Witherspoon’s starring role in Legally Blonde. Elle Woods doesn’t need a man to go to law school and get what’s rightfully earned. Plus, her friendship with Paulette, her unconditional love for Bruiser, and her determination to stay true to herself make this comedy a must-watch for single folks.
Available to stream through Xfinity or to rent or buy on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, and Google Play.
‘Coraline’ (2009)
It might sound like a weird choice, but for the more downcast and broken-hearted, Coraline is a visually aesthetic stop-motion animated film that reminds us that even in the darkest of times, there’s still a world of fantasy waiting for us. It’s a movie for the dreamers and the best part? There’s absolutely zero romance.
Available to rent or buy on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, and Google Play.
‘Heathers’ (1989)
Heathers might be our all-time favorite movie of the past few decades — the late 80s flick starring Winona Ryder is as dark as a comedy gets, but it reminds us what a drag relationships can be. In this case, the hot mysterious guy turns out to be an actual sociopath, but between its iconic lines (“F—k me gently with a chainsaw” and “Chaos is what killed the dinosaurs, darling” to name a couple) and morbid humor, it’s the perfect Valentine’s Day flick.
Available to stream on Amazon Prime.
‘First Wives Club’ (1996)
Put together Goldie Hawn, Bette Midler, and Diane Keaton, and what do you get? First Wives Club, a rare but welcome comedy about middle-aged recently divorced women. And somehow, there is nothing more uplifting or lovable or relatable than these three characters. Set against the anthem of Leslie Gore’s “You Don’t Own Me,” there’s no better self-empowering film than First Wives Club.
Available to stream on Starz or to rent or buy on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, and Google Play.
‘Miracle’ (2004)
Yes, we do mean Miracle, the movie about the iconic moment in U.S. Olympic history when the United States hockey team won with a miraculous shot over the Soviet team. Not only is this topical, considering the current Winter Olympics, but it’s also inspirational in every way. While Herb Brooks’ marriage falls apart because he’s so determined to make an unlikely team win the Olympics, it’s worth it in the end. Hockey > love any day.
Available to stream on Disney Plus.
‘Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion’ (1997)
Clearly, the 90s knew what’s up when it came to movies for single people. Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion is one of the best buddy comedies to exist, and it’s even better than most considering it stars Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino. The longtime best friends prove that popularity and romance mean nothing against true friendship.
Available to rent or buy on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, and Google Play.
Who cares if you’re single on Valentine’s Day? So many of us are, and we’re here to watch some amazing films together.