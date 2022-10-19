Distractify
(L-R) Black Adam (Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson) and Hawkman (Aldis Hodge)
Source: Warner Bros. Pictures

A New DC Hero Is Here With 'Black Adam' — When Can Fans Stream the Movie?

Katherine Stinson
By

Oct. 19 2022, Published 3:53 p.m. ET

Move over Marvel! Black Adam's (Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson) in town and he's out for blood.

At least, that's the primary impression we got after rewatching the Black Adam trailer a million times! The film hits theaters worldwide on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022.

However, we don't blame DC fans (and MCU fans, no shame in crossing universes), for wanting to know when Black Adam will be available to stream on HBO Max. Will it be released simultaneously on HBO Max on Oct. 21 in tandem with the theatrical release?

Here's what we know.

Black Adam (Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson)
Source: Warner Bros. Pictures

Black Adam is the new anti-hero in town.

What is the streaming release date for 'Black Adam'?

So the Oct. 21, 2022, Black Adam release date is for theaters only. Don't expect to be able to stream the film on that date.

As for the Black Adam streaming release date? At the moment, it hasn't been officially confirmed by Warner Bros. A report from Decider has presented the most plausible theory at this point — that Black Adam will be available to stream 45 days after the theatrical release.

However, at this point in time, there is still no official confirmation on an official Black Adam streaming release date. We'll be sure to update readers when more details are released! (Hopefully, it won't take as long to go from the theaters to streaming as other WB films like Elvis!)

Dwayne Johnson spoke about his hopes for 'Black Adam' at San Diego Comic-Con 2022.

The Rock's epic entrance left everyone at Hall H shook, quite literally (seriously, there were lots of rumbling thunder and lightning sound effects involved) at San Diego Comic-Con 2022.

Although his Black Adam entrance was certainly one for the Hall H history books, what the Rock said during the actual DC panel was the most profound moment from his SDCC appearance. "Maybe we can usher in a new era for the DC universe," the actor said, referring to his passion for the Black Adam film.

The Rock also noted during the panel that he had wanted to do a Black Adam film for years, and he was thrilled that it was finally happening. When a fan asked the Rock if Black Adam or Superman would win in a fight, the Rock responded cheekily with, "Depends on who is playing Superman!"

Reviews for 'Black Adam' have been mixed.

The critical reviews for Black Adam are already pouring in, and so far they haven't been stellar (but really, isn't that par for the course with DC properties at this point?) So far the Tomatometer rating for Black Adam (based on 77 critics' reviews) stands at 55 percent.

However, fans that have already seen the film have been posting on social media saying they're excited to see Black Adam regardless.

Will you be seeing the Rock in Black Adam this weekend?

The film officially hits theaters this Friday, Oct. 21, 2022.

