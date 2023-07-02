Home > Viral News > Trending Server Shows How Boomers vs. Gen Z Leave Tables At Restaurants, Sparks Debate Is this a generational issue or just a matter of manners? By Mark Pygas Jul. 2 2023, Published 8:26 a.m. ET Source: TikTok

A waitress showed the difference in how Boomers vs. Gen Z leave the table at restaurants.

There's a bit of a generational feud going on between Boomers, Millennials, and Gen Z'ers. The younger generations seem to think that all their problems are a result of decisions made by Boomers, while Boomers seem to think kids these days are lazy and entitled.

Kaitlyn Brande says Boomers, not Zoomers, leave behind the messiest tables.

But Kaitlyn Brande, an 18-year-old server, is attempting to dispel that last stereotype. In a TikTok that has since gone viral, Brande shared the stark contrast between how a group of Boomers and Gen Z'ers left their tables. Brande captioned the video: "'They get paid to do that' vs 'we know restaurant life is hard, here, let us help you out.'"

Here's the Boomer table...

As you can see, there's a pretty stark difference. "Here's a table of five boomers," Brande explained showing the first table. Despite her already taking some of the plates away, the table is a total mess.

And here's the Zoomer table...

Then, there's the Zoomer table. "This is a table of six Gen Zs," the server explained. "They did that, just saying."

Quite the difference.

Brande told Buzzfeed why she decided to post the video: "I posted it because I thought it was ironic since older people always expect respect. I'm not saying I expect people to ever stack their plates like that, because hey, I'm a person too. I want to go out and eat and not worry about the dishes or anything. All I'm saying is it was cool and helpful of the younger people, and I appreciated it."

Unsurprisingly, the comparison sparked quite the debate online.

Unsurprisingly, Brande's comparison has led to some mixed reactions. "It's not about age," one user wrote. "I'm boomer & always clean/stack the plates! I've always had 2 jobs, 1 in food service, still do! F/T restaurant Mgr while raising kids: 1 is now a chef & the other a brewer. Those w/background in food service always tip better & are more polite to servers."

"Neither is a good example," one user explained.

While another added: "Neither is a good example of your generation vs our. There shouldn't have been plates on either table when these people left. What this is an example of, rather, is a waitress who doesn't pay attention to her customers and/or bus her tables."

Another implored people to help servers clean up, even if they do get paid for it.

One user wrote: "It doesn't matter even if they do get paid for it, it helps the staff out especially if it is hella busy and they don't get as much money as you think."

One user said that some servers don't want the help.

Another user chimed in, explaining that many servers often don't want your help stacking the plates. "I've gotten mixed opinions for service staff saying stacking doesn't help sometimes," they wrote. "Depends on the place."

Which seems to be a common theme.

This seems to be a common theme, with another person writing: "I was told by a waitress that they don’t like when plates and what not are stacked like that. Just saying."

Others, though, still help if their servers want it.

A fellow server explained: "I always put the plates together when I’m eating out because it’s respectful and I also bus tables."

This mom explained that she helps because her son is a server and knows how hard they work.

A mother said that she stacks plates because her son is a server, writing: "My son is a server and I always stack my dishes and clean up the table because I know how hard servers work."

What do you think?

