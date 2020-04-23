Here's What You Need to Know About the Boston Red Sox Scandal

What do you get when you combine advanced technology with a baseball team that's eager to win? One of the biggest cheating scandals in Major League Baseball, apparently.

MLB's long history of cheating, or rather, sign-stealing, dates back to the late 1800s, when backup catcher Morgan Murphy stole signs using a telescope and signaled pitches by wire. But over the years, players have gotten sneakier with their cheating methods, which largely went unpunished. And now, over a century later, MLB is finally taking the issue more seriously. Although some would say that this isn't the case for the Boston Red Sox scandal ...

What exactly is the Boston Red Sox Scandal?

According to reports, during the 2018 World Series championship season, the Boston Red Sox used their video replay room to steal signs from players on the opposing team. Now, while deciphering signals on the field isn't technically illegal, using technology and other outside devices to do so definitely is.

Source: Getty Images

Three anonymous sources came forward and revealed the entire system, mentioning how players went to the replay room to figure out the sign sequence of opposing pitchers and catchers. After passing that information on to the dugout, someone else would share it with a baserunner, who would then communicate it to the batter.

One source explained: "It's cheating. Because if you're using a camera to zoom in on the crotch of the catcher, to break down the sign system, and then take that information and give it out to the runner, then he doesn't have to steal it."

Source: Getty Images