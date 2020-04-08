Here's Why Fans Are Convinced [SPOILER] Is the Frog on 'The Masked Singer'

Fans are convinced that Frog knows how to put on a good performance, but they're also pretty sure that famous rapper Bow Wow is behind the frog mask.

After his performance of classics like "U Can’t Touch This" and "Jump," the Frog has hopped his way to one of the final spots on Season 3 of The Masked Singer . And why wouldn't he? Not only are his performances arguably the most energetic of them all this season, but the Frog has some moves.

These clues make it clear that Frog is the rapper on 'The Masked Singer.'

If the voice hasn't convinced you yet that the Frog is actually Bow Wow, here are just some of the clues that we know line up with this theory. One of the videos has a 1996 Atlanta Olympics poster, which could be a reference to Bow Wow's hometown. The same video also had $106 laid out on a railing, which could be a reference to 106 & Park, a show on BET that the rapper once hosted.

Source: YouTube

The price tag on the Walk of Fame tile is also a clear reference to his 2006 album "The Price of Fame," while all of the prince references could refer to his old single "Prince of Darkness." Another reference to his music is when Frog said he's ready to sing his "face off," which is the title of another of his albums. There's also a platinum album in the gym where Nick Cannon goes to meet him in one of the videos, and Bow Wow received his first platinum title at only 13.

Really, if you're looking for connections with the rapper's music career, they're right there in plain sight. There are also references to his acting gigs. The letters "CSI" on the typewriter are a reference to 2015 CSI spinoff, CSI: Cyber, while the basketball and the knight are potential references to his role as Los Angeles Knights player Calvin Cambridge in Like Mike. Seriously, if you're not convinced yet, try to find another possible contender with as many clear connections as Bow Wow.