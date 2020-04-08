Here's Why Fans Are Convinced [SPOILER] Is the Frog on 'The Masked Singer'By Sara Belcher
After his performance of classics like "U Can’t Touch This" and "Jump," the Frog has hopped his way to one of the final spots on Season 3 of The Masked Singer. And why wouldn't he? Not only are his performances arguably the most energetic of them all this season, but the Frog has some moves.
Fans are convinced that Frog knows how to put on a good performance, but they're also pretty sure that famous rapper Bow Wow is behind the frog mask.
These clues make it clear that Frog is the rapper on 'The Masked Singer.'
If the voice hasn't convinced you yet that the Frog is actually Bow Wow, here are just some of the clues that we know line up with this theory.
One of the videos has a 1996 Atlanta Olympics poster, which could be a reference to Bow Wow's hometown. The same video also had $106 laid out on a railing, which could be a reference to 106 & Park, a show on BET that the rapper once hosted.
The price tag on the Walk of Fame tile is also a clear reference to his 2006 album "The Price of Fame," while all of the prince references could refer to his old single "Prince of Darkness."
Another reference to his music is when Frog said he's ready to sing his "face off," which is the title of another of his albums. There's also a platinum album in the gym where Nick Cannon goes to meet him in one of the videos, and Bow Wow received his first platinum title at only 13.
Really, if you're looking for connections with the rapper's music career, they're right there in plain sight.
There are also references to his acting gigs. The letters "CSI" on the typewriter are a reference to 2015 CSI spinoff, CSI: Cyber, while the basketball and the knight are potential references to his role as Los Angeles Knights player Calvin Cambridge in Like Mike.
Seriously, if you're not convinced yet, try to find another possible contender with as many clear connections as Bow Wow.
Fans on Twitter are also convinced Bow Wow is the Frog.
Don't just take it from us — the main consensus from fans on Twitter is that the famed rapper is definitely the frog — and they're all displeased at anyone guessing anyone else.
"The fact that y’all don’t know the frog on @MaskedSingerFOX is Bow Wow concerns me," one user tweeted while another said. "I have spent a good portion of my evening procrastinating by doing in depth research solidifying my masked singer theories. After quite a few listens and review of the clues, I’m convinced the frog is bow wow."
While we won't be able to confirm this theory until the mask comes off, we're basically convinced that this singer's identity has been solved. Now if all of the judges can get on board with the theory, that would be great.
Tune in to The Masked Singer when it airs on Fox at 8 p.m. EST on Wednesdays.
