We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
boxycharm-february-2020-spoilers-1580513412694.jpg
Source: iStock

Boxycharm Subscribers, Here Are Some February 2020 Spoilers!

By

Another month gone by means another box of beauty goodies from Boxycharm!

For those of you who've been living under a rock, beauty subscriptions are the best new way to test and try the freshest beauty products on the market right now.

For a small subscription fee, you can receive a range of beauty and skincare products to test out. A Boxycharm subscription will run you $25 a month for a basic package, or $35 a month for the premium version, which gives you up to $300 in products. Pretty good deal, if you ask us!