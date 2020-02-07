We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Trending
1-flu-death-1581089635162.jpeg
Source: GoFundMe

4-Year-Old Boy Dies From Flu After Mother Consulted Anti-Vaxx Facebook Group for Advice

By

A 4-year-old boy in Colorado has died from the flu after his mother refused to give him Tamiflu at her pediatrician's behest and instead consulted an anti-vaxx Facebook group for advice. "Stop Mandatory Vaccination" is one of Facebook's largest groups focused on spreading misinformation about vaccines. This is the group where the boy's mother posted asking for advice on how to treat her son's flu.

According to the GoFundMe page set up by the family, Najee Jr. was the youngest of four. On February 2, his mom took him to the ER with a fever of 104. According to her post in Stop Mandatory Vaccination," which has since been deleted but was reported by NBC News, "the doc prescribed tamiflu I did not pick it up." 