4-Year-Old Boy Dies From Flu After Mother Consulted Anti-Vaxx Facebook Group for Advice

Several of her other children had also been sick with the flu, and the doctor had prescribed Tamiflu "for everyone in the household." Tamiflu is not a vaccine; it is "the most common antiviral medication prescribed to treat the flu," writes NBC News. There are fairly widespread concerns about potentially serious side effects from the drug, but if the person taking it is monitored, it can work wonders on severe flu symptoms.

It can also be used in low doses to prevent the flu in healthy people in the same household as someone who's been diagnosed.