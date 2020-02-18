We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
boy-scouts-1582044668988.jpg
Source: istock

Boy Scouts of America File for Bankruptcy Amid Mounting Sexual Abuse Claims

By

The Boy Scouts of America filed for bankruptcy on Tuesday, Feb. 18, following the alleged sexual abuse lawsuits mounting against the longstanding organization. According to NBC News a spokesman said in a statement that the Chapter 11 suit had "two key objectives: equitably compensate victims who were harmed during their time in Scouting and continue carrying out its mission for years to come."

Additionally, "The BSA intends to use the Chapter 11 process to create a Victims Compensation Trust that would provide equitable compensation to victims." The longstanding organization filed for bankruptcy at the national level, but it has been reported that local programs are financially independent.

So, are the Boy Scouts of America going broke? 