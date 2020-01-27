We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
boycott-tmz-3-1580143745569.jpg
Source: Getty/Youtube

Twitter Thinks 'TMZ' Made a Mistake by Publishing Kobe Bryant's Obituary So Quickly

Social media users are calling for a boycott against TMZ. The tabloid news website came under scrutiny for its disrespectful reporting of the death of star basketball player Kobe Bryant. 

TMZ was the first to break the news about Bryant's death, publishing the article titled "Kobe Bryant, Daughter Gigi Die in Helicopter Crash ... Pics From Her Last Game." The piece was posted before the deaths were confirmed. This led many readers to boycott TMZ

'TMZ' came under scrutiny for its unethical treatment of the horrid news.

"Kobe Bryant, Daughter Gigi Die in Helicopter Crash ... Pics From Her Last Game" was published on Sunday, Jan. 26, a few hours after the tragic helicopter crash that caused the death of nine people, including Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, had taken place. 

The first news outlet to release coverage of the incident, TMZ  broke the news before the Los Angeles County Sheriff made an announcement verifying the identity of the victims. 