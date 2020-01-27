Twitter Thinks 'TMZ' Made a Mistake by Publishing Kobe Bryant's Obituary So Quickly

Social media users are calling for a boycott against TMZ. The tabloid news website came under scrutiny for its disrespectful reporting of the death of star basketball player Kobe Bryant.

TMZ was the first to break the news about Bryant's death, publishing the article titled "Kobe Bryant, Daughter Gigi Die in Helicopter Crash ... Pics From Her Last Game." The piece was posted before the deaths were confirmed. This led many readers to boycott TMZ.