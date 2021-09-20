Brian Laundrie's Parents' Home Searched as Authorities Label It a "Crime Scene"

The investigation into the disappearance of van-life blogger Gabby Petito now involves the parents of her fiancé, Brain Laundrie . Gabby and Brian were on a cross-country road trip that wasn't meant to end until October, but when Brian returned home alone on Sept. 1, Gabby's parents reported her missing to authorities 10 days later.

The case has captivated true crime fans online, with people even protesting outside of Brian's parents' house, asking them to break their silence and help find the missing influencer.

But similar to Brian, his parents have maintained their silence on the matter, not answering authorities' pleas for information. Here's what we know about Brian's parents.