Kee Kee's Mom Says Kareem Needs Anger Management on 'Bride and Prejudice' (EXCLUSIVE)

One of the couples on Season 2 is Kee Kee and Kareem. The couple of three years is facing criticism from Kee Kee's family because she is 27, while Kareem is 23. Their biggest challenge is Kee Kee's mom, Marvaline, who is more than outspoken about thinking that Kareem is a child.

In a clip obtained exclusively by Distractify ahead of the March 25 episode of Bride and Prejudice, Kareem and Kee Kee's mom lay it all out — and Marvaline even says that her daughter's beau needs anger management.