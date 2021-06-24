Britney Spears Reveals She Is Forced to Have an IUD, Cannot Get Married, or Have More Children

Today, Britney Spears remotely appeared in court to present her case to have her conservatorship ended . What the pop icon revealed was heartbreaking and shocking. Though we knew that Britney was likely being taken advantage of (mainly by her father, Jamie Spears, who for years controlled his daughter's finances) it was horrifying to hear Britney describe what she went through.

"I've told the world I'm happy and OK. I'm traumatized. I'm not happy, I can't sleep," Britney said of her 13-year-long conservatorship. She revealed that she was forced to take lithium and that her father forced her to perform so that he could continue to monetize her shows. Britney only received a relatively small portion of her paychecks at a time. It's all terrible, but what really guts us is the fact that she wasn't able to start a family with her boyfriend Sam Asghari.

Britney Spears says she was forced to use an IUD, a form of birth control, so that she couldn't get pregnant. "I was told right now in the conservatorship, I'm not able to get married or have a baby. I have an I[U]D inside of myself right now so I don't get pregnant. I wanted to take the IUD out so I could start trying to have another baby, but this so-called team won't let me go to the doctor to take it out because they don't want me to have children, any more children," Britney said.

Britney has been in a relationship with trainer and actor Sam Asghari for about three years, and Britney has two sons with her ex-husband Kevin Federline. The singer has always been vocal about her love for her sons. Back in 2017, Britney said, per People, "There is nothing more rewarding than being a mom and watching my sons grow into young men. I am so lucky that I get to experience all of life's adventures with them." She added, "Kids come first, always."

Fans and celebs have rallied behind Britney and have shown their support to the singer. "Britney Spears being held under a 13-year conservatorship and being forced to keep her IUD in despite the fact that she wants another child is where disability rights and reproductive rights intertwine," Sarah Lerner tweeted.

Notably, her ex Justin Timberlake spoke up today to show his support with a powerful statement. "Jess and I send our love, and our absolute support to Britney during this time. We hope the courts, and her family make this right and let her live however she wants to live," he wrote.

He added, "No one should EVER be held against their will… or ever have to ask permission to access everything they’ve worked so hard for," and then, "After what we saw today, we should all be supporting Britney at this time. Regardless of our past, good and bad, and no matter how long ago it was… what’s happening to her is just not right. No woman should ever be restricted from making decisions about her own body."

Mariah Carey also took to Twitter and wrote, "We love you Britney!!! Stay strong."

