'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II' Is Still on Schedule to Release in 2022
Following recent lawsuits and internal problems at Activision Blizzard, the company has forecasted some delays in its future releases. For the first time in almost two decades, the company will not release a new Call of Duty game in 2023, instead postponing the originally planned title to a release date in 2024.
But despite these internal delays, the developers finally revealed the release date for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, the follow-up title to the franchise's incredibly successful 2019 release Modern Warfare.
This upcoming release will be the last new Call of Duty game for more than a year — and players have high hopes for it. Here's what you need to know about the upcoming game.
What is the release date for the new 'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II'?
In a tweet posted by the official Call of Duty Twitter account on May 24, players got a look at some of what they'll see in the upcoming title — and the video teaser came with a release date for the title. According to the video, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II will release on Oct. 28, 2022.
The key art for the upcoming game was revealed in the trailer. While many of the Call of Duty games often feature a black and white color scheme, this new title will play heavily into a neon green theme.
A couple of characters who will likely make appearances in the game were also revealed in this trailer, painted onto the side of cargo vessels as the game's cover art was coming into view.
While this trailer doesn't reveal a lot of details about the upcoming game's contents, we do know that another, more detailed look at the game will drop on June 8. If you're hoping to pick up Modern Warfare II when it releases, you'll want to tune in for the reveal.
Is the new 'Call of Duty' game a remake?
For those of you who have been following the lengthy roster of Call of Duty games, you'll know that Activision released the first Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 in 2009. In 2019, the developer rebooted the franchise with the release of Modern Warfare.
The upcoming Modern Warfare II will actually be the fourth game in the Modern Warfare sub-franchise to have the number "2" in its title, so let's see if we can break down what exactly this new game is.
Modern Warfare II is the sequel to the 2019 reboot Modern Warfare, which is based on the original Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare. It's not related to the Modern Warfare 2 Remastered title — and Activision has decided to differentiate it from its predecessors by using the Roman numerical "II" instead of "2." So it's not a remaster but a reboot.
At the end of the day, it's really just another new Call of Duty game, so don't expect anything too different from any of the games that came before it.