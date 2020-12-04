Has Carole Baskin's Ex-Husband, Don Lewis, Ever Been Found?

Back in March of 2020, viewers became transfixed and obsessed with the Netflix docuseries, Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness. In the early days of quarantine and shutdowns resulting from the coronavirus pandemic, people binge-watched all eight episodes of the series (including the reunion special), and they took sides on the Joe Exotic v. Carole Baskin feud.

The third episode, "The Secret," dove into the mysterious disappearance of Carole's second husband, Don Lewis.