Rumors Suggest Caroline D’Amore Is Joining the Cast of “The Hills” Reboot

When MTV announced that they were going to bring back The Hills with the majority of the original cast (minus the obvious stars, Lauren Conrad and Kristin Cavallari) for a reboot, every millennial’s nostalgic heart grew. The season turned out to be a hit and they’re bringing the series back for a season two. While most the cast will come back, news outlets are reporting that actress of The OC fame, Mischa Barton, will not return.

Rumor has it that Mischa was “too boring” for The Hills: New Beginnings and has been replaced by a socialite by the name of Caroline D’Amore. So who is Caroline, and why does MTV think that she can take the place of Mischa and make it worthwhile? 