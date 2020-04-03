25 Celebrities Who Are Doing Their Part to Help out During the Pandemic

While some celebrities are off singing songs into their phones from their mansions, others are publicly stepping up to help those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic. It's all well and good to show solidarity during a crisis, but if you are a famous person sitting on millions of dollars, this is the time to give it away to people who need it way more than you. And some are doing just that.

With differences in levels of celebrity wealth and a lot of red tape surrounding the use of "foundations," it's hard to know exactly how much these celebs are intent on redistributing, but let's just say any one of these moves it better than singing "Imagine" into thin air.