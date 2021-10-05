Netflix and Howard University Have Established a $5.4 Million Chadwick Boseman ScholarshipBy Tatayana Yomary
Oct. 5 2021, Published 2:06 p.m. ET
Fans, friends, and fellow actors alike have continued to mourn the passing of Chadwick Boseman. Best known for his roles in Get On Up, Black Panther, and his final project, Netflix’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Chadwick has always inspired the masses with his amazing work ethic and humble nature.
Even though Chadwick has passed on, his legacy continues to live on. As a notable graduate of Howard University, Chadwick always paid homage to the historically Black institution for helping him hone his talent. So, it’s no surprise that its College of Fine Arts was renamed after the star. Plus, there is now a Chadwick Boseman scholarship on the table. Read on to get the deets.
Netflix and Howard University have established a $5.4 million Chadwick Boseman scholarship.
For most folks, the struggle is real when paying for college. Even with countless grants, work-study jobs, and other types of financial aid, it can be a headache figuring out how to finance your education. Luckily, Howard University students have a new scholarship that can take the financial burden away.
Per a Howard University press release, Netflix and the university have come together to establish a $5.4 million scholarship in the late actor’s name, officially called the Chadwick A. Boseman Memorial Scholarship.
“It is with immense pleasure and deep gratitude that we announce the creation of an endowed scholarship in honor of alumnus Chadwick Boseman, whose life and contributions to the arts continue to inspire,” Dr. Wayne A. I. Frederick, president of Howard University, said.
He continued, “This scholarship embodies Chadwick’s love for Howard, his passion for storytelling and his willingness to support future generations of Howard students. I am thankful for the continuous support and partnership of Chadwick’s wife, Mrs. Simone Ledward-Boseman, and to Netflix for this important gift.”
Per the press release, "the scholarship will provide incoming students with a four-year scholarship that’ll cover the full cost of tuition on an annual basis." Students (with a preference to those who are studying dramatic arts) will be eligible for the scholarship if they exemplify Boseman’s values including a drive for excellence, leadership, respect, empathy, and passion.
The 2021 scholarships will be awarded this fall to freshman Sarah Long, who studies musical theater; sophomore Shawn Smith, who studies acting; junior Janee’ Ferguson, who studies theater arts administration; and senior Deirdre Dunkin, who studies dance.
The scholarship comes just after Howard University renamed its College of Fine Arts after Chadwick Boseman in 2021.
After Chadwick lost his battle with colon cancer in August 2020, the world seemed to grieve together. And since Chadwick has always been an advocate for education and frequently discussed his time at Howard University, the HBCU wants his legacy to live on.
It was announced in May 2021 that Howard University would be renaming its College of Fine Arts after the late actor. The name change became official in September 2021.
“Chad fought to preserve the College of Fine Arts during his matriculation at Howard and remained dedicated to the fight throughout his career, and he would be overjoyed by this development,” Chadwick’s family said in a statement in May 2021, per Page Six.
Not to mention, Chadwick returned to his alma mater in 2018 to deliver a commencement address. In a moving and heartfelt speech, the actor encouraged graduates to stay focused on their dreams, even though the road to success can be complicated before experiencing victory.
“Whatever you choose for a career path, remember, the struggles along the way are only meant to shape you for your purpose,” Chadwick said. “When I dared to challenge the system that would relegate us to victims and stereotypes with no clear historical backgrounds, no hopes or talents, when I questioned that method of portrayal, a different path opened up for me, the path to my destiny.”
Not too many actors have the chance to give back to their alma maters posthumously. Thankfully, this scholarship will change the lives of Howard University students. Congratulations to Netflix and the family of Chadwick Boseman on an amazing gift.
To learn more about the Chadwick A. Boseman Memorial Scholarship, email finearts@howard.edu.