Netflix and Howard University have established a $5.4 million Chadwick Boseman scholarship.

For most folks, the struggle is real when paying for college. Even with countless grants, work-study jobs, and other types of financial aid, it can be a headache figuring out how to finance your education. Luckily, Howard University students have a new scholarship that can take the financial burden away.

Per a Howard University press release, Netflix and the university have come together to establish a $5.4 million scholarship in the late actor’s name, officially called the Chadwick A. Boseman Memorial Scholarship.

“It is with immense pleasure and deep gratitude that we announce the creation of an endowed scholarship in honor of alumnus Chadwick Boseman, whose life and contributions to the arts continue to inspire,” Dr. Wayne A. I. Frederick, president of Howard University, said.