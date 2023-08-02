Home > Viral News > Trending Mom Yells at Man to Stop Watching 'Deadpool' on Plane Because Her Son "Rows Behind" Was Left "Traumatized" Watching It A Redditor wanted to know if he was in the wrong when a movie he was watching made a snoopy kid cry during a flight. By Mustafa Gatollari Aug. 2 2023, Updated 8:54 a.m. ET Source: iStock

A man took to Reddit to ask if he was in the wrong for watching 'Deadpool' on a plane.

Source: iStock

If you want to make sure you're preoccupied during a long flight, you've got to make sure you plan accordingly. It's no secret that airlines are doing everything in their power to ensure that economy passengers have the least comfortable seating experiences imaginable as legroom is constantly shrinking.

Airplane etiquette is a frequent subject of Reddit's "AITA?"

Source: iStock

The more folks that are packed into a plane means that there's a greater opportunity for someone to be up in your grill, which means that if you're bringing any devices or items on board, you have to account for space. The inconvenience of extricating them from your bag without disturbing anyone else around you, and having enough room in front of you to use said device.

The Redditor decided to provide his own entertainment on the flight.

Source: Reddit

And while smartphones are constantly increasing in size, they're pretty handy devices for entertainment when you're on an airplane, even if you don't have WiFi. There are plenty of ways to download movies or have a bunch of games handy to keep yourself busy when you're up in the air, and many airlines have opted for mobile applications instead of built-in TV screens for entertainment options. This Redditor decided to provide their own entertainment on a flight, but his choice in cinema ultimately angered a mom on board.

Before the flight, he downloaded some movies, including Deadpool.

Source: 20th Century Fox

An anonymous user who posted under the name @movieplanethrowaway told the story of a young child inevitably snooping on the movie he was watching while on-board the plane, which resulted in a dramatic situation. He asked a bunch of users in the social media site's popular "AITA" sub if he was in the wrong for watching Deadpool 2 during his flight.

During the movie, one of the main characters suffers an injury.

Source: 20th Century Fox

The Redditor writes: "I, 19m, was on a flight to visit my parents. I had a few movies downloaded on my phone, including the second Deadpool. I was watching it on my phone with headphones in, when the part where Deadpool gets ripped in half happens, and I can hear a (muffled) scream behind me."

At that moment, the Redditor heard a loud scream behind them.

Source: iStock

He continues: "I take out my headphones and there's a little kid behind me, crying. He had positioned himself in a way that he could watch my screen and had watched him get torn. His mom got mad at me and yelled that I shouldn't be watching that kind of thing, especially in front of children. But I wasn't aware anyone was watching me, and that kid would have had to force himself into that weird position to see my phone screen. So, AITA?"

Turns out, a kid had been watching the Redditor's screen, and their mother wasn't too happy about it.

Source: iStock

He clarified in an edit in the post that this didn't occur during a night flight and it was the middle of the day and specified that the child in question was no more than 6 years old, so seeing someone get ripped in half was probably really traumatic for him to watch.

Commenters largely sided with the Redditor on this one.

Source: Reddit | @movieplanethrowaway

Throngs of Redditors stated that it was his personal device and he was entitled to watching whatever he wanted on it and it was basically up to the child's mother to ensure that they weren't watching content on other people's screens.

Some folks even suggested that OP come up with other ways to get back at the mother.

Source: Reddit | @movieplanethrowaway

Some folks even suggested that OP come up with other ways to get back at the mother, like maybe pulling up similarly violent content on their phone to teach them a lesson about "snooping" and staring at other people's devices.

Others were just relieved to discover just what kind of "R-Rated" content the Redditor was viewing.

Source: Reddit | @movieplanethrowaway

Others were just relieved to discover just what kind of "R-Rated" content the Redditor was viewing on his phone, stating that they could've understood where the child's mother was coming from if the content on OP's device was something else.

Some users pointed out that inflight entertainment systems also contain graphic movies.

Source: Reddit | @movieplanethrowaway

"The airlines have R rated movies in their entertainment wi-fi setup so they expect folks to watch them," one user wrote. "Even so, that poor kid!"

What do you think?

Source: Reddit | @movieplanethrowaway