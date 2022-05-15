Todd and Julie Chrisley of 'Chrisley Knows Best' Will Stand Trial in Atlanta

Todd and Julie Chrisley of 'Chrisley Knows Best' Will Stand Trial in AtlantaBy Anna Garrison
May. 15 2022, Published 4:44 p.m. ET
In August 2019, Todd and Julie Chrisley of USA Network's Chrisley Knows Best were indicted for federal tax evasion, with a second filing against them in February 2022. Now, the pair are set to stand trial for their alleged crimes, which will begin on May 16, 2022, in Atlanta, Ga.
Here's everything you need to know about the trial, the charges, and whether or not Chrisley Knows Best will continue to air despite the legal drama.
Todd and Julie Chrisley will stand trial beginning on May 16, 2022.
A report by The Tennessean explains how prosecutors allege the Chrisleys submitted false documents to banks when applying for loans. Julie Chrisley reportedly submitted a false credit report and bank statements for a home rental in California. The couple then refused to pay rent for said home until a few months into their stay. The Chrisleys also reportedly used a film production company to hide income they did not pay taxes on from the IRS.
Both Chrisleys have been charged with "one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, five counts of bank fraud, one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States and one count of tax fraud." Julie Chrisley is also charged with "one count of wire fraud and one count of obstruction of justice."
Chrisley accountant Peter Tarantino has also been charged with "one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States and two counts of willfully filing false tax returns," The Tennessean says. He will also stand trial.
All three parties involved have pled not guilty and are currently free on bond. Jury selection for the trial will take place on May 16, 2022, with opening statements to take place the following day. The family had moved to Tennessee by the time they were indicted, but the charges stem from when they were living in Atlanta.
In a statement declaring his innocence in 2019, Todd Chrisley alleged on Instagram that a former employee was fired by the Chrisley family in 2012 after they discovered he was stealing from them. In retaliation, the slighted employee allegedly brought false documents to a U.S. attorney's office and told prosecutors they had committed financial crimes.
However, prosecutors believe that the documents were falsified on Chrisley's orders, in a scheme that lasted from 2007-2012 involving, "submitting fake bank and financial statements to financial institutions to get millions of dollars in loans, much of which they used for their personal benefit," the indictment says. They tried to hide their involvement by "falsely claiming they didn't know their then-employee had submitted false documents," it continues.
In 2020, the Chrisleys filed a lawsuit against Joshua Waites, former director of the Georgia Department of Revenue’s Office of Special Investigations, for allegedly "aggressively" pursuing the "bogus" tax evasion claims against them brought by the former employee. They also alleged he attempted to gain Todd's daughter Lindsie's confidence to get her to cooperate with him.
While the Chrisleys are entangled in a multitude of legal issues, some fans might think that would spell the end of their television series. Rest assured, both Chrisley Knows Best and Growing Up Chrisley have been renewed for future seasons, as well as E! Network's Love Limo that Todd is set to host.
New episodes of Chrisley Knows Best air Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on USA Network.