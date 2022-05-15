Todd and Julie Chrisley of 'Chrisley Knows Best' Will Stand Trial in Atlanta

In August 2019, Todd and Julie Chrisley of USA Network's Chrisley Knows Best were indicted for federal tax evasion, with a second filing against them in February 2022. Now, the pair are set to stand trial for their alleged crimes, which will begin on May 16, 2022, in Atlanta, Ga.

Here's everything you need to know about the trial, the charges, and whether or not Chrisley Knows Best will continue to air despite the legal drama.