Why Is Clare Crawley's Season of 'The Bachelorette' Getting Recast? What We Know

The main reason why Chris Harrison believes they will have to recast for Clare's season is due to the fact that filming is essentially postponed indefinitely. He basically said the likelihood of getting the same guys to take time off at a later date is slim.

“The thought that 25, 30, 35 guys, everybody that was able to take time off and come on The Bachelorette, is going to be able to come back again — because we don’t have a set time of when we’re going to come back," he said, according to Just Jared.