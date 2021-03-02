If You Got a Clubhouse Invitation but Don't Have an iPhone, You're out of Luck

It looks like Clubhouse's invite-only approach is working for them, but hopeful users want to know if there's an Android release date planned.

Remember when Gmail was the must-have email service but it was only open to a limited number of people and was invite-only? The search engine giant tried to replicate the same magic with its "invite-only" approach to Google+, its attempt at a social media network, but that didn't last very long and the platform failed to gain the sort of prominence that Facebook did.

What is the release date for Clubhouse on Android?

While a firm date hasn't been announced yet, it does seem like the company is working toward releasing a version of its popular application for Android users. Clubhouse has hired Mopewa Ogundipe, who describes herself as an "Android developer since the Gingerbread days," on Twitter.

If you're rocking an Android phone as your primary device and someone sends you an invitation to Clubhouse...you just won't receive the text. At least, that's what I experienced when a close friend of mine tried getting me on the platform. Even if you do receive the text message, then the provided link won't work for you; you'll just be redirected to a web browser page asking you to download the app from the App Store.

However, since it's currently not available on the Google Play Store nor is there an Android compatible .apk circulating the internet, there really isn't a way to use the application if you're an Android user. You could, hypothetically speaking, run a virtual machine with iOS or use the provided phone number at a later time on any iOS device like an iPad, iPod Touch, or, if you just can't wait for it to get on Android, you could buy an old iPhone that can be used just for Clubhouse.

No, you don't have to use the iPhone as your "daily driver" smartphone, but it could be a dedicated Clubhouse device after it's been activated. Developers could've planned to dedicate resources to an Android version only if the application gained some traction on iOS first. Coding for Apple's mobile platform is reportedly faster and more economical than coding for Android, so it would make sense for developers to flock to iOS first.

Then there are studies that prove iOS users are way more willing to drop cash on software than on their Android counterparts, up to 2.5 times more. So again, if you're an Android user (like me) and you're upset that a developer hasn't decided to dedicate their resources to Android development, remember that it's hard to blame them for deciding to allocate their resources to developing for a platform that's going to be more profitable for them.

So is Clubhouse accessible yet or are some of y'all still holding exclusive events on an invite-only app that doesn't run on Android and can't be used by people who are deaf or hard of hearing and calling it "community" — Kat Cosgrove (@Dixie3Flatline) February 27, 2021