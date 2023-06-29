Home > Entertainment > Celebrity YouTuber Colleen Ballinger Responds to Grooming Allegations and the Internet Is Perplexed After being dogged with grooming allegations, 'Miranda Sings' creator Colleen Ballinger responds with no ordinary apology video –– it's a song. By Olivia Hebert Jun. 28 2023, Published 9:41 p.m. ET Source: YouTube

After being dogged with grooming allegations, Miranda Sings creator Colleen Ballinger responds with no ordinary apology video–– it's a song. Releasing a song as a response was certainly a divisive choice, and promptly spawned dozens of memes.

Article continues below advertisement

Ballinger posted the video on Wednesday to her YouTube channel, Colleen Vlogs. On there, she denied the so-called lies and gossip surrounding her whilst strumming a ukulele. Find out more about the scandal and the hilarious memes that people made.

What did Colleen Ballinger say in the video?

Colleen went against the better judgment of her team and decided to respond to the allegations in a way that was in character for the YouTube personality. She started off the 10-minute video by saying, “Some people are saying things about me that just aren’t true." She continued, “Even though my team has strongly advised me not to say what I’m going to say, I realized they never said I couldn’t sing about what I want to say.”

Article continues below advertisement

“I used to message my fans — but not in a creepy way, like a lot of you are trying to suggest." She explained, "It was more of a loser kind of way. I was just trying to be besties with everybody.” Ballinger went on to admit that “There were times in DMs when I would overshare” but said that she ultimately “Changed my behavior and took accountability.”

Then she started to strum her ukulele and sing. She started with lyrics that said: "Thought you wanted me to take accountability / but that’s not the point of your mob mentality / your goal is to ruin the life of the person you despise / while you dramatize your lies and monetize their demise.” She addressed the hate campaign going around on social media trying to slander her name numerous times throughout the song, referring to it as a "toxic gossip train."

Article continues below advertisement

In the song, she addressed the haters, “I’m sure you’re disappointed in my shitty little song / I know you wanted me to say that I was 100% in the wrong / well I’m sorry I’m not gonna take that route / of admitting to lies and rumors that you made up for clout.”

“The only thing I’ve ever groomed is my two Persian cats / I’m not a groomer, just a loser / who didn’t understand I shouldn’t respond to fans / and I’m not a predator even a lot of you think so / because five years ago I made a fart joke,” Ballinger denied allegations. Allegations against Colleen were first reported by NBC News in 2020, in which YouTuber Adam McIntyre made a video alleging that Ballinger “formed an inappropriate personal friendship with him while he was between the ages of 13 and 16."

Article continues below advertisement

What did the memes say?

colleen ballinger after her team said she couldn’t talk about the grooming allegations🤡 pic.twitter.com/vtI0AAUthH — victor💋 (@arianacuntea) June 28, 2023 Source: Twitter

Many made fun of Colleen's apology video, using clips of Ariana Grande as Cat in Victorious for the memes.

Article continues below advertisement

Another posted a screenshot of a YouTube comment, roasting Colleen and saying that this apology video wasn't the "All Too Well 10 minute version," shocked that she was acting like she was wronged.

don’t think anything will beat this comment on colleen ballinger’s video pic.twitter.com/yXkHYFcgsP — M Heath (@mkheath14) June 28, 2023 Source: Twitter

Article continues below advertisement

Other Twitter users poked fun at the fact that Colleen was singing and strumming the ukulele at all.

Article continues below advertisement

The second-hand embarassment had never been so strong and Colleen's refusal to apologize baffled viewers.

Article continues below advertisement

This Colleen Ballinger response video is giving me so much second-hand embarrassment I had to call off sick for the rest of the week. pic.twitter.com/FsA9BRDtds — villette (@pickledspork) June 28, 2023 Source: Twitter

colleen ballinger decided to make a 10 minute song about victimizing herself instead of simply apologizing and taking accountability like a normal person pic.twitter.com/HjtjL49Wam — amfora (@dilfloverslay) June 28, 2023 Source: Twitter