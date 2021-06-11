Corinna Kopf's OnlyFans Subscribers Called Her Profile a "Scam" in the First 24 Hours

It's no secret that many of Corinna's fans have been waiting for the day that she creates an OnlyFans, a subscription-based service similar to Patreon that's popular with independent sex workers and influencers. In June, Corinna decided to make an account.

"F--k it ... 500,000 likes and I'm making an OnlyFans," she tweeted on June 3.

The post only got 429,000 likes, but Corinna decided to launch her OnlyFans on June 9.