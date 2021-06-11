Corinna Kopf's OnlyFans Subscribers Called Her Profile a "Scam" in the First 24 Hours

Corinna Kopf's OnlyFans Subscribers Called Her Profile a "Scam" in the First 24 HoursBy Sara Belcher
Jun. 11 2021, Published 2:51 p.m. ET
YouTuber Corinna Kopf has been part of the vlog squad for years, often appearing in David Dobrik's vlogs. She previously dated Toddy Smith, who was also in the group, and she has also been romantically linked to fellow Fortnite player Tfue (before he went on that Valentine's Day date with James Charles).
The popular streamer has managed to keep a decently low profile, considering the drama many of her online friends tend to get involved in. But the Fortnite gamer recently found herself in the middle of her own controversy following the release of her OnlyFans page. Some of her subscribers have called it a "scam," despite it being up for less than 24 hours before these claims started.
Corinna launched her OnlyFans in June.
It's no secret that many of Corinna's fans have been waiting for the day that she creates an OnlyFans, a subscription-based service similar to Patreon that's popular with independent sex workers and influencers. In June, Corinna decided to make an account.
"F--k it ... 500,000 likes and I'm making an OnlyFans," she tweeted on June 3.
The post only got 429,000 likes, but Corinna decided to launch her OnlyFans on June 9.
"HAPPY 6/9!! MY ONLYFANS HAS OFFICIALLY LAUNCHED," she tweeted the day it debuted, including a link to it.
Within only a few days of launching, Corinna claims she's already in the top 0.01 percent of all creators on the site. Her profile already has more than 60,000 likes. For $25 a month, fans unlock access to all of her private content, including the option to direct message her.
Corinna's OnlyFans subscribers claim her profile is a "scam."
Despite her profile skyrocketing on the site, some of her subscribers were immediately unsatisfied with the content, claiming that the posts only contained the same content that was already on her Twitter and Instagram accounts.
"ITS A SCAM!!! IT WILL JUST BE THE SAME PICS SHE POSTS ON TWITTER GUYS!" one Twitter user replied, while another said, "Any dude that buys Corinna Kopf's OnlyFans is legit down BADDDDDD lmaooo."
Corinna immediately addressed the criticism, promising there would be more original content coming to it in the near future, but for the time being she was posting filler content to weed out those who were looking to leak her photos from her profile.
"People who think my OnlyFans is about to be just 'Instagram content' ... you’re dead wrong," she tweeted. "If I posted everything right out the gate, it would just get leaked. ... Just wait."
Since she announced her OnlyFans, her replies are already filled with people claiming that they are sharing content from the site to people who DM them and there are others online who claim to have the "leaks."
Corinna's OnlyFans profile includes a disclaimer that all of the content on it is copyrighted. "You do NOT have permission to redistribute, post, use, copy, reproduce, print, or play any of my material outside of my OnlyFans page," it reads.