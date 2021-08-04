TikTok's Obsession With Corn Ribs Is Very Real and the Recipe Is Super Easy

TikTok often comes with its share of surprises, but this time around, things are pretty clear-cut. Corn ribs are simply corn, cut to resemble the shape of a rib, with a slew of seasonings.

Since the corn's rib shape doesn’t come straight out of the package, the first step to this recipe takes a little bit of elbow grease. Start by cutting the ear into equal-sized halves. Next, cut each half in two, so you're left with four quarters. You can also cut each quarter in half at a horizontal angle for smaller pieces.