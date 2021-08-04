TikTok's Obsession With Corn Ribs Is Very Real and the Recipe Is Super Easy

TikTok's Obsession With Corn Ribs Is Very Real and the Recipe Is Super EasyBy Tatayana Yomary
Aug. 4 2021, Published 2:04 p.m. ET
Calling all healthy food lovers! Finding healthy meals that won’t break the bank can sometimes feel like a huge task. And specific dietary restrictions can make the already difficult process even more of a headache.
Thankfully, TikTok is coming in major clutch yet again to show us all that healthy eating doesn’t have to be stressful. And the newest sensation of corn ribs serves as proof. Read on to learn what this meal is all about and how to create it for yourself.
TikTok’s corn ribs are pretty much what they sound like.
TikTok often comes with its share of surprises, but this time around, things are pretty clear-cut. Corn ribs are simply corn, cut to resemble the shape of a rib, with a slew of seasonings.
Since the corn's rib shape doesn’t come straight out of the package, the first step to this recipe takes a little bit of elbow grease. Start by cutting the ear into equal-sized halves. Next, cut each half in two, so you're left with four quarters. You can also cut each quarter in half at a horizontal angle for smaller pieces.
The seasoning and cooking process for corn ribs is as easy as 1-2-3.
Once you have your corn cut into the rib shape, it's time to create some magic. TikToker @Recipes has shared a video that breaks down the process with ease.
Kick things off by mixing the following ingredients into a bowl:
- 4 tablespoons of olive oil
- 1 teaspoon of lemon pepper
- ½ teaspoon of garlic powder
- ¼ teaspoon of black pepper
- ½ teaspoon of chili powder
- ½ teaspoon of smoked paprika
- A pinch of salt is optional
Next, brush the mixture onto your corn ribs and decide whether you want to fry or bake them. In her video, @Recipes fried her corn ribs at 400º Fahrenheit in an air fryer for 10 minutes.
Afterward, she created a tasty chipotle lime mayo to complement the dish. Make the sauce by mixing the following ingredients into a bowl:
- ½ cup of mayo
- 2 teaspoons of chopped chipotle peppers in adobo sauce
- Add the juice of ½ to 1 lime
- Add a pinch of salt
Drizzle the chipotle lime mayo over the corn. To add some Mexican pizzazz, @Recipes says that you can add cotija cheese and chopped cilantro for an extra kick.
Corn ribs have become the go-to recipe for many TikTokers.
If you’re hip to the world of TikTok, then you likely know that tasty recipes are always trending on the app. And corn ribs have taken on a life of their own.
The hashtag #cornribs has already garnered a whopping 10.9 million views. And with hundreds of videos from users like @Recipes and @Afnanrecipes bringing in over 50,000 views apiece, it’s safe to say that corn ribs may be one of the most popular recipes to hit the platform.
Thankfully, the corn ribs recipe shows us that even if you don’t know how to cook, you can create a meal that’s healthy, quick to make, and absolutely delicious.