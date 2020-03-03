We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Health Professionals Are Using TikTok to Teach You How to Avoid the Coronavirus

Any time an epidemic is paired with the power of social media, misinformation is bound to spread, and the coronavirus is no exception to this. Teens on TikTok have been using the outbreak as an excuse to make bad jokes or be blatantly racist, co-opting the Corona song for jokes about getting sick. 

But to counter the false information spreading on the app, health organizations like the WHO, Red Cross, and even individual doctors are taking to the video app to teach you how to stay safe amid the outbreak. 