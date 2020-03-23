Here Are Some of the Best Coronavirus Songs to Boost Your Morale

Here Are Some of the Best Coronavirus Songs to Boost Your MoraleBy Lizzy Rosenberg
Although COVID-19 is certainly no laughing matter, it's imperative to stay positive in these scary times. To boost morale and remind others of regular safety precautions to take at this time, a number of people, from celebrities to regular people like you and me, are recording themselves singing songs about the coronavirus. They're basically guaranteed to make you smile.
Neil Diamond rewrote "Sweet Caroline."
Rock and roll legend Neil Diamond completely changed the words to "Sweet Caroline" to lyrics that largely focus on how the coronavirus pandemic started and what it's become, and it was kind of spectacular. Are we surprised that Neil nailed it? Not at all, but you'll definitely want to check out the video in its entirety.
Twitter user @DoodRun re-sang Billy Joel's "We Didn't Start the Fire."
Instead of naming major historical events like Billy Joel did in "We Didn't Start the Fire," Twitter user @DoodRun listed off the names of each celebrity who has been diagnosed with the coronavirus, from Tom Hanks to Harvey Weinstein. It's pretty genius and weirdly catchy. DoodRun could definitely start a career in parody songs after this.
Rita Wilson rapped her coronavirus song.
Rita Wilson and her beloved hubby, Tom Hanks, were unfortunately diagnosed with the coronavirus while filming separate projects in Australia, however, it seems like Rita is taking it in stride by singing Naughty by Nature's 1993 hit "Hip Hop Hooray." While this isn't a special song about the coronavirus, it's literally too adorable to not laugh a little.
YouTuber Andy Eversole strummed an original coronavirus song on his banjo.
Amateur musician Andy Eversole took to YouTube to create a totally original song called "Quarantined With You," and honestly, it's catchy as hell. Andy soulfully strums the banjo while singing about how scary the news has been, toilet paper shortages, and how if he were going to be quarantined, he'd want to "be quarantined with you." A modern day love song, if you will.
JoJo updated her hit song, "Get Out (Leave)."
Pop star and former actress, JoJo, completely changed her original mid-2000's bop, "Get Out (Leave)," to "Chill (Stay In)" which she recorded "Live From Home." To the beat of her OG breakup song (and belting each and every riff perfectly), the 29-year-old singer sang about the importance of social distancing, and why everyone should stay inside at this moment in time.
Twitter user @chodez1lla was inspired to write a death metal song about the coronavirus.
This may be death metal's time to shine — Twitter user @chodez1lla wrote this angsty death metal song that honestly illustrates how all of us are feeling right now... it may or may not be my new ringtone.
Madonna sang about fried fish...?
I have no words. Madonna is clearly, um, making the most of this quarantine right now.
DJ imarkkeyz remixed a video of Cardi B ranting about the coronavirus.
DJ imarkkeyz remixed an Instagram video of Cardi B ranting about the coronavirus on Instagram and honestly, it's pretty catchy. Will it still be popular after the pandemic passes? Only time will tell, but I'm pretty sure we'll be hearing it at the clubs as soon as they (finally) re-open.
Like I said, although the coronavirus is definitely no laughing matter, it's important to stay positive in these trying times. Stay safe and have fun jamming out.
